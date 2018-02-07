Cops keep rounding up drunk drivers

(CNS): Police believe the ongoing traffic enforcement crackdown is deterring drivers from drinking and driving, speeding and other violations. But these offences continue and over the past week officers have arrested eleven drunk drivers, one of whom was three times over the limit, and attended 66 road crashes. In one road block on Sunday they issued 19 speeding tickets, with six people warned that they will be prosecuted for excessive speeding, as well as five traffic tickets and two citations for excessive tint.

Inspector Ian Yearwood of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit said people getting behind the wheel drunk was still a major problem.

“DUIs continue to be an area of concern for us, especially as we continue to see persons choosing to drive with blood alcohol levels as high as two times and sometimes over three times the legal limit,” he said. “Drunk driving threatens all road users at any time of year, and our operations to combat this will continue. But we also carry out traffic enforcement operations throughout the week to address a variety of traffic violations.”

He said Sunday’s traffic operation on Linford Pierson Highway was to address speeding due to community complaints.

“We believe that our presence on the roads week in and week out is a deterrent to those who are considering driving under the influence, speeding, or committing some other traffic violations,” Yearwood said, adding that police would continue to enforce the traffic laws.

From the list of people arrested for DUI this week, a 28-year-old woman from George Town, who was found to be more than three times over the limit, was apprehended after a collision with a stationary container off the road. Just after midnight on Monday, 5 February, officers were called to the smash on North Sound Road south of the A.L. Thompson roundabout. The driver, who was not injured, was observed to be unsteady on her feet and a roadside breath test was conducted. She was arrested on suspicion of DUI with a blood alcohol content of 0.308%. She has since been bailed.

Another driver arrested for drunk driving was caught when he was on Shamrock Road near the Grand Harbour Roundabout around midnight on Saturday, where officers were carrying out coupon checks. With a long outdated coupon on the Nissan Skyline, the police spoke to the 24-year-old driver from George Town and detected the booze on his breath. A roadside breath test was conducted with a result of 0.117%. Police also soon learned that the driver was unable to produce a licence. He was arrested on suspicion of DUI, driving without being qualified, driving without insurance, and using a vehicle with expired registration. He was later bailed.

During Saturday’s operation on Linford Pierson Highway near the King’s Roundabout, police stopped a driver who was travelling at almost 20mph over the speed limit. As they approached the vehicle, the driver attempted to drive off, but was prevented from doing so by the officers, who told him to exit the vehicle. However, the driver was observed to be acting suspiciously and he and the male passenger with him were detained.

A search of the vehicle turned up multiple weapons, including a knife and a machete. The officers also detected the strong scent of ganja emanating from the vehicle. The driver, a man aged 24 of George Town, was arrested on suspicion of possession of an offensive weapon, driving under the influence of drugs, consumption of ganja, driving without being qualified, and other related offenses.

Category: Crime, Police