EE man arrested in connection with fatal crash

(CNS): A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a crash in East End earlier this month in which a Altameka Bodden-Price (28) was killed. Police said the man, who was driving the car in a remote location in the district, was arrested yesterday, 27 February, on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and is now on police bail. The driver, who is understood to be the victim’s husband, was also injured in the smash. Bodden-Price, who worked at the Morritts Resort, was a passenger in the blue Subaru when it hit a tree on Farm Road in the early hours of 15 February.

