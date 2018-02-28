Couple robbed in armed home invasion

(CNS): A man and woman were accosted last night by two armed masked men near the doorstep of their house in Patrick’s Island, George Town, police have said. The couple arrived home shortly before 10:45pm on Tuesday, 27 February. As they got out of their car, the robbers, who were brandishing guns, demanded cash. The victims said that they were not carrying any, so the men forced them into the residence, where money and some personal items were taken. The robbers then fled in what appeared to be a dark-coloured sedan.

One of the suspects was about 6-foot, of slim to medium build, with a light complexion. The second robber was about 5’5”, slim build with a dark complexion. Police said they conducted searches of the area but did not find anyone matching the descriptions given.

No one was injured during the home incident, which is now under investigation by officers from the George Town CID.

Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

