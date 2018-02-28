Nurse killed in Cayman Brac crash

(CNS): A 51-year-old woman was killed on Cayman Brac after two cars crashed on Bight Road late last night. CNS understand that the woman who died at the scene was a nurse, originally from Jamaica. According to the police report, she was driving a Toyota RAV4 when it collided head-on with a Honda Integra at around 11:00 last night (Tuesday 27 February) near Tibbett’s Turn, Watering Place. The man driving the Honda Integra was taken to the Faith Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they are investigating the cause of the crash, which was the Cayman Islands’ second fatal road collision of the year.

Road collisions continue to be a major concern across Cayman after statistics recently released by the RCIPS demonstrate that road crashes have more than doubled over the last two years, with 26 lives lost on the roads since 2015.

Category: Local News