(CNS): The George Town Landfill has been closed to the public after a blaze ignited near the top of the main garbage pile around lunchtime Wednesday. CNS understands that the Cayman International School has also been closed as a result. The Cayman Islands Fire Service is on site fighting the dump fire after crews were called in from the Central and West Bay fire stations, as well as off-duty fire personnel. The RCIPS helicopter has also been deployed and its crew is using thermal imaging equipment to assess the fire.

Officials from the Department of Environmental Health said they hoped the smoke would be eliminated by the end of the day. They also stated in a short release that “all the necessary measures are in place to deal with the situation”, and that a more detailed report would be provided to the public as soon as a full assessment is carried out by DEH operations team.

It has been some time since the last blaze at the dump after government invested in new equipment and budget constraints were addressed to ensure that the garbage pile was properly managed. However, the facility has been in turmoil for several months now, with the unexplained situation regarding the director, who has been on leave since November.

