Church denied planning permission

(CNS): A Christian church looking to establish itself on Shamrock Road has been refused planning permission for a third time, as neighbouring residents again successfully argued that the location was unsuitable for a house of worship, with the noise and the traffic problems that it would bring. The Bethel Refuge Apostolic Church was originally denied planning permission for a 400-seat church in 2015 and once again in a subsequent appeal, due to issues regarding traffic, noise and the suitability of the low density zone location.

The only real difference in the new application was the identity of the proposed purchaser seeking approval to build on the 0.9 acre site situated on Shamrock Road behind the Flow exchange building, as the Central Planning Approval noted very little changes to the plans which had previously been rebuffed.

Pastor Dino Robinson of the First Bilingual Christian Church said he signed an agreement to purchase the raw land site from the previous applicant, provided planning permission could be obtained. This came after the church said the value of its land was worthless after plans for its $1m house of worship were blocked.

Following the latest refusal, which came after a CPA meeting last week, Pastor Robinson said, “Everyone has a right to an opinion and people have expressed their opinions. It’s a pity that people have used a number of different concepts to oppose this project but I respect the decision, although it is clear that the previous church ran into more arguments.”

Objectors and neighbouring landowners included some of the most respected names in Cayman’s legal community, such as Arthur Hunter, founder of the Cayman law firm which is today called Appleby, and Walkers’ chief, Ingrid Pierce.

The objectors’ arguments were led by local attorney Waide DaCosta after the hearing was delayed because no applicant was present, but some 30 minutes later Pastor Robinson arrived to defend the application.

Objections centered on the impact of additional vehicles on an area already strained by traffic problems, regularly requiring the police to direct the flow of cars and in some parts just a single lane approach from the east.

When asked why he thought the low density residential zone was suitable for a church, Pastor Robinson said that the location would allow worshippers from all parts of the island to access the facility as well as for budget reasons. The land had previously been on the market for $290,000, although Pastor Robinson said he would have received a significant discount.

“Finding a property is very difficult because in George Town you are looking at around $1 million for anything close to an acre,” he said.

It was then argued that the fundamental question of the location’s suitability for a church had not been properly addressed. While it was agreed that churchgoers should be able to enjoy their space and play music and hold events, neighbours said it was not suitable for a residential neighbourhood.

One local resident said his property was just 15 feet away from the proposed site, which would effectively be building in his back yard, severely impacting his quiet enjoyment of his house.

The applicants from the church said that most of the congregation would be brought in by bus, thereby mitigating the concerns over traffic and that the building was designed with as few windows as possible to prevent noise being a disturbance.

“Whilst a great variety of activities are rightly part of a church’s remit, the noise and traffic such activities create necessitate their construction in the appropriate zones,” commented another owner of nearby land. “Low density residential zones are not suitable so it is wise the church sought the guidance of the board prior to the acquisition of the land. It’s great to see this kind of fiscal responsibility from our religious leaders.”

