Firefighters deny lack of talent to fill top jobs
(CNS): A group of firefighters have said that a recent review of the service by PricewaterhouseCoopers, published last week, that painted a bleak picture over succession planning is misleading. The men and women who are on the front line of the job told CNS that there are many people in the service that have the training, experience, qualifications and skills to take over a number of the top jobs, including the deputy chief’s post, which is currently empty. The firefighters are also concerned that the new chief has not made any real effort to plan for his successor as he seeks to hold on to his own job.
The firefighters said that the ministry’s announcement in the change of standards and training to follow the UK National Occupational System (NOS) is a red-herring and part of a direct attempt to mislead the public and make them believe that the current skill level in the service is such that no one is currently qualified to advance to senior positions.
The fire officers explained that they have been trained by, and are following, standards set by the US National Firefighters Association (NFPA), and said they were baffled by the report’s findings.
“We are not sure what criteria or system was used by PWC to determine who was qualified or who was not, but it is quite apparent that they did not utilize the standards that are adopted into law by the department for each respective section,” a spokesperson for the fire officers said.
They also questioned the claim by Chief Fire Officer David Hails at a press briefing to announce the review that the Cayman Islands Fire Service Aerodrome Division presently operates under or follows the UK National Occupational System.
“The Aerodrome Division operates from the Airport Operational Manuel that is unique to the Cayman Islands Fire Service and as the agreement between Cayman Islands Airport Authority and the service,” the spokesperson stated. “The document only stipulates that the department training for the aerodrome officers be conducted by a recognised aerodrome rescue and fire fighting intuition in the UK. Nowhere in the manual does it stipulate that the service has to conform to the NOS.”
Rodney Rivers seems a very capable a steady individual, who is also a respected Special Constable that could be groomed. Interesting his name is never mentioned. Is it because he’s not one of the boys? And another thing, why blame the current incumbent for years of neglect by his predecessors? Rome wasn’t built in a day but it shouldn’t be a lifetime either!
PWC should have suggested that we adopt their
paralympian training manual and nothing more ..lol…
fire service tells you everything you need to know about the local work force….
Wait. They have the most dangerous job in the world. Wait they should be paid more then the police. Wait they claim millions of dollars a year in overtime just for “being on the job” wait where is buju!!! That says it all.
Firemen/ women. If you want respect do what the police customs and immigration do. Earn the respect, don’t smoke weed, stop the infighting, stop the back stabbing and work together.
They are fire officers. Firefighters actually fight fires. Where is Bugu!!!
The term “firefighter” is a horrific mangling of the English language. The term is “firemen”. English uses the male form for collective terms including men and women.
They had one qualified person that sadly suffered from life-threatening illness.
Why isn’t the spokesperson for this group hurling objections identifying them-self? To me, that anonymizing of their complaints serves to illustrate the vacuum of leadership.
They are more than qualified professional domino players
I know the double standards. If it was a local in charge requesting all the kit mentioned, it would just be a “wish-list”.
Also, he is just doing things to secure his position. I know the strategy.
I hope they will benefit from review of the London fire service, who lost a whole tower block and many lives.
You can’t put that down to the London Fire Service, many heroic acts were recorded that night in the face of great danger, as Cayman’s own heroes sometimes face. The people who supplied the cladding were to blame there, nothing the fire fighters could have done…
