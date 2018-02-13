Firefighters deny lack of talent to fill top jobs

(CNS): A group of firefighters have said that a recent review of the service by PricewaterhouseCoopers, published last week, that painted a bleak picture over succession planning is misleading. The men and women who are on the front line of the job told CNS that there are many people in the service that have the training, experience, qualifications and skills to take over a number of the top jobs, including the deputy chief’s post, which is currently empty. The firefighters are also concerned that the new chief has not made any real effort to plan for his successor as he seeks to hold on to his own job.

The firefighters said that the ministry’s announcement in the change of standards and training to follow the UK National Occupational System (NOS) is a red-herring and part of a direct attempt to mislead the public and make them believe that the current skill level in the service is such that no one is currently qualified to advance to senior positions.

The fire officers explained that they have been trained by, and are following, standards set by the US National Firefighters Association (NFPA), and said they were baffled by the report’s findings.

“We are not sure what criteria or system was used by PWC to determine who was qualified or who was not, but it is quite apparent that they did not utilize the standards that are adopted into law by the department for each respective section,” a spokesperson for the fire officers said.

They also questioned the claim by Chief Fire Officer David Hails at a press briefing to announce the review that the Cayman Islands Fire Service Aerodrome Division presently operates under or follows the UK National Occupational System.

“The Aerodrome Division operates from the Airport Operational Manuel that is unique to the Cayman Islands Fire Service and as the agreement between Cayman Islands Airport Authority and the service,” the spokesperson stated. “The document only stipulates that the department training for the aerodrome officers be conducted by a recognised aerodrome rescue and fire fighting intuition in the UK. Nowhere in the manual does it stipulate that the service has to conform to the NOS.”

The firefighters are concerned, they said, that the issue of succession planning is being ignored, despite the requirement of the chief when he was appointed to identify and train a Caymanian to fill his post, as a priority, and to develop a succession for the entire service.

The report , released last week, pointed to a number of issues in the service and also made it clear that morale in the fire service remains very low, with the vast majority of firefighters distrusting management.

