Cayman under new EU black-list threat

(CNS): As the UK government moves towards trade talks with the European Union as part of the Brexit negotiations, the British Overseas Territories, including Cayman, could be used as leverage and may be placed on the black-list that they recently avoided, according to a report in the Independent Sunday. Brussels is planning to demand that the UK reveals information on how its territories operate as tax havens, and if the British government refuses to comply, the territories may be put on the black list and face sanctions.

When the EU announced its latest black-list of countries it believes are tax havens, the Cayman Islands and other territories were placed on a grey-list based on agreements to meet certain requirements of the EU.

Officials here have still not explained what Cayman had committed to in order to avoid the actual black-list. However, that may be less relevant than the part the BOTs may now play as pawns in the EU exit talks.

The Cayman Islands government has been lobbying the UK over how ‘Brexit’ will impact the territories and have been given assurances that the British officials negotiating the divorce from the EU will not abandon them. But that, according to this Independent report, may be exactly what is about to happen.

The reporting by Joe Watts and Andrew Grice states that the European Commission will soon review whether British territories previously left off the tax haven black-list should be added when the talks about the UK’s trade deal with the EU begin. Although European leaders have denied that the blacklisting of offshore financial centres and the Brexit talks are in any way connected, the report says that separate Brussels-based sources told The Independent that the territories “will come into play”.

“One official made clear the EU would ‘go after’ them, while another said the UK government must ask itself if it wants to fly in the face of British public opinion on tax avoidance,” the article states.

Some of the BOTs escaped the blacklist because they were hit by hurricanes this summer and are still recovering, but they remain at risk. Other territories, such as Cayman, were not listed because of their as yet unexplained commitment to address “the concerns relating to economic substance” this year.

Officials said that territories impacted by the hurricanes, such as Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and the Turks and Caicos Islands, will be re-screened in the Spring and may end up on the black-list, while Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, the Isle of Man and Jersey will be reviewed later in the year.

While it has been suggested that Bermuda will get a clean bill of health, it is not clear what the EU has in store for Cayman and whether the UK will be in a position to protect the jurisdiction from any adverse sanctions on the financial sector.

European parliamentarians have spoken publicly about the need to avoid trade deals with countries who fail to assist in the fight against tax avoidance, and some EU nations, such as the Netherlands, have made it clear they will not support any deal with the UK that does not address the tax haven issue.

Britain has been the main defence against blacklisting, and despite claims by the EU that the black-list and Brexit are separate, once the UK is outside the EU, Europe will have a clearer path to put greater pressure on places they see as facilitating tax avoidance.

With public opinion in the UK also heavily against conglomerates and the wealthy elite using schemes to get out of paying what people believe is due to the Treasury, the UK may be less likely to protect the territories if they stand in the way of securing the favourable trade deal Downing Street is desperate to secure.

Chair of the Treasury Select Committee Nicky Morgan has said if the EU thinks the trade talks are not going well, they will use the territories. “We certainly don’t want our trade talks to be jeopardised by the action or lack of action by an overseas territory,” she stated.

CNS has contacted the financial services ministry for comment and is awaiting a response.

