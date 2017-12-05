Cayman among jurisdictions on EU ‘grey-list’

(CNS): The Cayman Islands has dodged the European Union Council’s black-list of 17 uncooperative nations after the much-anticipated tax list was published Tuesday. However, this jurisdiction and more than 40 other countries are on a ‘grey-list’ of countries that have agreed to take steps toward “abolishing harmful tax practices”. Cayman, Bermuda, Guernsey, Isle of Man, Jersey and Vanuatu are listed as “tax regimes that facilitate offshore structures which attract profits without real economic activity”.

But according to the memo documenting the EU’s announcement of the black-listed countries, Cayman and those other five jurisdictions “are committed to addressing the concerns relating to economic substance by 2018”.

While it is not clear what that means for Cayman over the next year, it is an indication that, despite the government’s recent charm offensive, the formation of companies by global corporations in offshore jurisdictions to reduce the tax paid in the country where the company is registered is still a major stumbling block for the EU.

Toomas Tõniste, the finance minister of Estonia, which currently holds the EU Council presidency, said in a press release about the lists that the initiative was already working, as countries have made commitments to meet the criteria not to be listed.

“But it is also important that we closely monitor the implementation of commitments made by our partners around the world,” he said. “This is not just a one-off process. We will regularly review and update the list in the years to come. Our aim is to ensure that good tax governance becomes the new norm.”

Responding to the publication of the list, Premier Alden McLaughlin, who recently said in the Legislative Assembly that if Cayman was blacklisted it could be a line in the sand after years of international cooperation, maintained that Cayman is not a jurisdiction where companies are no more than a letterbox.

‘The majority of Cayman’s companies are not bricks and mortar, but they also are not letterbox companies,” said Alden McLaughlin, who was clearly relieved Cayman was not black-listed. “Rather, they are financial instruments that pool investment capital and facilitate international transactions.”

He continued, “Our transparency aids foreign tax authorities with their tax assessments. We provide taxpayer information to more than 100 countries, including all EU Member States and G20 countries. Thus there is no interest in setting up these companies to circumvent tax obligations.”

Officials said Cayman would continue to work with the EU Council. Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers added that this was in line with Cayman’s longstanding recognised commitment to international cooperation.

But according to the memo, having been grey-listed, Cayman is now obligated to address the absence of activity of the companies incorporated here, even if they are not letter box companies. An offshore expert told CNS this is still something government will be hard pushed to deliver. It also raises the question of what the Cayman Islands can really do to address this fundamental issue.

The 17 countries black-listed are: American Samoa, Bahrain, Barbados, Grenada, Guam, South Korea, Macau, Marshall Islands, Mongolia, Namibia, Palau, Panama, Saint Lucia, Samoa, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia and United Arab Emirates.

The grey list is more eclectic and countries are grouped into different areas of concern. Curaçao, Hong Kong SAR, New Caledonia, Oman, Qatar and Taiwan are named on the grey-list as they are still working on the implementation of automatic exchange.

Albania, Armenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Cabo Verde, Fiji, Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, Jordan, Maldives, Montenegro, Morocco, Serbia and Swaziland are listed because they won’t be members of the Inclusive Framework or implement BEPS minimum standards by 2019.

Category: Europe, Politics, World News