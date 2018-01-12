Taxi driver charged with killing doctor in crash

(CNS): Six months after Dr Vary Jones-Leslie (62) was killed in a road collision just outside Owen Roberts International Airport, police have charged a taxi driver with causing her death on 17 July through both dangerous and careless driving. The 70 year old man from Bodden Town has not been identified and is scheduled to appear in court on 5 February. He was arrested on the day after the incident but not charged until today, Friday 12 January.

Dr Jones-Leslie, who was based in Jamaica, also worked as a visiting physician for the Cayman Health Services Authority and had just arrived on island when she was struck by the taxi on the road between the airport terminal and Andy’s Rent-a-Car. The taxi driver was also hurt in the collision and treated at the hospital.

