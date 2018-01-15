Gun club takes aim at new range

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority has approved an application by the Cayman Islands Sports Shooting Association for a new range on crown land in East End. The plans for the new facility have been on the cards since 2013 but the project blocked due to concerns about the potential contamination of the water lens in the area from lead shot. But following the gun club’s creation of a stewardship plan to prevent the lead pollution, the CPA gave the project the green light at its Wednesday meeting.

Around a dozen objectors raised concerns about the noise during the hearing, and farmers who are worried about being able to safely water and graze their animals as well as the lead contamination submitted a petition.

But with the Water Authority content that the new plan will protect the ground water from the lead, arrangements made for farmers, and the insistence that the noise would be minimal given the distance from the nearest homes, the board has granted permission.

A spokesperson for the association told the CPA that the lead shot would be replaced with steel shot on the open range and the target range would be enclosed to prevent any lead getting anywhere near the ground water. They said that the club would be using the facility mostly on Wednesdays and Saturdays but the police and customs would also use the facility from time to time. The project would also pave the way for Cayman to host shooting competitions in the future as well as opening up the possibility of a new arm of sports tourism.

The gun club range is currently located near the airport but the association would have to move from that location if the runway is ever expanded. As a result the club signed a lease with government for this location, which was chosen because it is remote, being some distance from any homes, and close to a quarry.

The project has a $1.5 million price tag and it is still not clear if the club has managed to raise the funds to cover the full cost. The Department of Environment has requested that the land is not cleared until the shooting association demonstrated that it has the cash to undertake the project to avoid the “unnecessary premature clearance of primary habitat”.

The CPA has not yet published its reasons for the approval or the conditions attached.

