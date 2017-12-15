Home affairs invests $6M in new radios

(CNS): Motorola has secured a lucrative CI$5.9 million contract to supply the Cayman Islands with a new “P25” radio system, which officials have described as state-of-the-art and “the most advanced and modern radio system” in the region. The investment is designed to improve the quality of communication for fire, police, customs and immigration, as well as medical emergency personnel and other first responders. Speaking at a press conference Thursday, Hazard Management Cayman Islands Director McCleary Frederick said it would replace the “outdated” analog radios with digital units that have GPS, text and encryption services.

Home Affairs Minister Tara Rivers said that Motorola recently secured the contract to supply the new radios, which will be rolled out by September next year. The new system is expected to provide modern safe communication technology for all the emergency services, with around 1,000 radios being handed out to staff in the initial roll-out. The network can also connect to cell phones and Frederick said it will allow local services to take advantage of the advances in technology that they cannot access with the old system, which is proving hard to maintain now.

See the full press conference below on CIGTV.

