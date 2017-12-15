Six months after arrest men charged over guns

(CNS): Two men who were arrested six months ago on the shoreline in South Sound, George Town, over two guns and ammunition have now been charged and are due in court today. The men, aged 21 and 27, both from Bodden Town, were said to have been in possession of two semi-automatic handguns (a 9mm and a .45 calibre) and six rounds of ammunition when they were arrested in the early hours of Sunday, 25 June. Police also seized a small boat at the time, and since then the 21-year-old has been charged with possession of ganja.

Category: Courts, Crime