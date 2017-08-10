Public purse owed nearly $9M rubbish fees

(CNS): Government recently issued a notice urging business operators, owners and strata groups to pay their outstanding garbage fees as people in arrears could lose their trade and business or other relevant commercial licences. Officials from the Department of Environmental Health have now confirmed to CNS that there is an outstanding balance of around $8.9 million in fees for rubbish collection that has not been paid. Although much of this stretches back many years, more than $2.7 million has accumulated over the last six years since the end of the July 2011 financial year.

It is understood that the main challenge public officials face collecting fees is the lack of any real sanctions against those that don’t pay and there is no system in place to collect the cash, with the DEH depending on those who are liable for fees to voluntarily go to the office to pay. Fees range from as little as $100 per year for an ordinary residential house to as much as $15,000 for a large hotel.

The UDP 2009-12 administration waived some fees when they introduced other taxes and additional duties during the budget challenges that government faced. But it has never been clear exactly how long that was for and who it impacted, though it has certainly led to the continued failure of many people to pay fees over the last six years.

However, the DEH is now warning that it will not recommend approval for those businesses with accounts in arrears when they apply for renewal of or new trade and business, hotel, liquor or any other commercial licence unless these fees are paid and premises are in compliance with other public and environmental health requirements. Officials also said that residential fee payers at non-licensed properties could see their garbage collection interrupted it they do not promptly settle these arrears.

The challenge faced by the DEH in collecting garbage fees could have further repercussions other than a $9 million hole in the public finances. The department is about to embark on a request for proposals to tackle the long-awaited problem at the landfill and to introduce a much more comprehensive re-use and recycling programme as well as a waste-to energy component to meet government’s integrated waste-management policy.

Given that there will be a public payment component towards the collection of garbage and recycling, whichever private sector partner secures the contract and joins force with government on the project, the issue of fees and their collection is bound to play a major part.

In the meantime, however, the DEH is making an appeal for everyone who owes garbage fees to go to any local post office or at the DEH’s main office at 580 North Sound Road from 8:30am to 5:00pm, Monday to Friday, and pay what is due. People in the Sister Islands are asked to go to the District Administration office.

To query account balances, contact the DEH on 949-6696 or email [email protected]

Category: Local News