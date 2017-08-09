Booze board’s gas station decision faces audit

(CNS): A decision by the Liquor Licensing Board to grant Gary Rutty, the owner of the Peanuts convenience store and Rubis gas station in Red Bay, a licence to sell liquor seven days per week is to be reviewed by the government’s Internal Audit Unit. Commerce Minister Joey Hew, who now has responsibility for the liquor board, said that the unit will undertake an independent inquiry to determine why the gas station is allowed to sell booze on Sundays when liquor stores are prohibited from doing so, and whether or not the issue is down to a major mix-up.

As the incoming minister, Hew said, he was not “privy to the history of this application”, but given the concerns that have now been expressed in the community and what he said was “the seriousness of matter”, he has decided to request the audit to determine what has happened.

According to the minutes of the quarterly LLB meeting on 24 March this year, which are online, Rutty was refused both a retail liquor licence and a beer and wine licence. Although liquor store owners have expressed concerns about gas stations being granted booze licences, Rutty was not the first gas station owner to seek permission to sell booze, and several have been granted. However, he appears to be the first to apply to sell alcohol on Sundays.

The minutes show that local attorney Cline Glidden, arguing on Rutty’s behalf, said that there was significant demand for Sunday liquor sales in the area. The records also reveal a contentious exchange between the board chair, Woody DaCosta, and long-time retail liquor licence holder, Robert Hamaty, who objected to the entire issue of gas stations getting permission to sell alcohol.

Hamaty pointed out that there is a Cabinet order in place that prohibits liquor being sold at these service stations that has not been revoked. He said that this would give more power to the fuel companies.

According to the minutes, Hamaty argued that “these licences are not really being granted to individuals but to businesses controlled by large petrol franchises and that the entire retail package liquor industry (conventional Liquor Stores) will be adversely affected by these large multinational companies”.

Despite the indication on the minutes that the application was refused, Peanuts has been selling liquor on Sundays for the last few months.

The local newspaper, The Cayman Compass, claims that this is based on the fact that Glidden was told that Rutty had been granted permission, along with a limited notification of the board’s decisions that was sent to the press a few days after the meeting.

However, this was only a draft and over the years the LLB has said that such notifications, which are routinely sent to the press following meetings to assist with background for news reports, are not confirmation of decisions made or conclusive final reports.

The press notification of the meeting in question was sent, as usual, before the minutes were completed, and although it indicated that Rutty had been granted a retail licence, there was no indication on the agenda that the licence included Sunday sales.

The Compass also reported that DaCosta has since stated that Peanuts was never granted permission to sell booze on Sundays and he believed the board secretary, Marva Scott, had released the information erroneously. The paper further implied that the secretary had since been moved from her job as a result, a suggestion denied by Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, who is head of the civil service.

Offering his support Wednesday to Hew’s decision to audit the chain of events, Manderson said that Scott’s transfer had nothing to do with the issue of the Peanut licence but that she was “moved to accommodate her prior request to be reassigned”.

How, or indeed if, Peanuts was ever given a licence that includes Sunday trading was further confused by DaCosta’s claims that the issue was never settled at the March meeting. He said that the agenda was not completed until June, when the board convened a virtual meeting where the licence application was rejected. However, there are no minutes on the Department of Commerce and Investment website for that meeting.

The Cayman authorities still retain strict conditions around Sunday trading and the sale of alcohol combined with dancing on Sundays. Only gas stations, small ‘mom and pop’ stores and tourist establishments when cruise ships are in port are supposedly allowed to trade on Sundays. Though there has always been some lax interpretation of these laws, the last PPM administration tightened the legislation after public consultation on Sunday trading rejected the idea.

Selling booze on Sundays is limited to bars, restaurants and hotels where no live music is played or dancing permitted, and no retail liquor stores are supposed to be open for business on Sundays.

Category: Government oversight, Laws, Local News