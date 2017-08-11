Police on lookout for stolen SUV and motorbike
(CNS): Police are on the lookout for a 2016 Kia Sorento and a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle, both of which were stolen yesterday. Officers trying to track down the latest auto-thefts said that the bronze Kia with the temporary registration plate T5391 was taken from the car park at Owen Roberts International Airport. The SUV was left there sometime after 5am Thursday, and was taken before it was reported missing around 7:15pm.
Meanwhile, in West Bay a blue, black and white Yamaha XT225 motor cycle, registration 115215 was stolen sometime between 8:45 and 10:45 Thursday morning from outside a home on Aurora Drive, between Birch Tree Hill and Mount Pleasant Road.
Anyone with information regarding either vehicle is asked to call 911 or George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
Can the police confirm why they are stealing cars? Is there a particular car being stolen? How are they breaking in? Are they hot wiring the cars? Some of this information can help us the public protect our properties.
What? You mean it wasn’t a Honda? You are slipping you thieves! Car theft is getting a daily occurrence on this island now, it’s like old news. Sadly, the more it’s carried out the less important it’s going to become. Unfortunately, these thieves are going to hike up the vehicle insurance for all the law abiding citizens………including the thieves!
How does one take a vehicle out of the long term park, presumably without paying , get past the boom gate and not get identified by surveillance?
Again this kind of car theft is not done so easy… it really blows me away to think that with what it takes to steel a car in this age it being done so often.., not your average street thug,, the tools need had to be imported
worst part is police dont seem to have a clue or much of a success rate.
