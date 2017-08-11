Police on lookout for stolen SUV and motorbike

(CNS): Police are on the lookout for a 2016 Kia Sorento and a 2006 Yamaha motorcycle, both of which were stolen yesterday. Officers trying to track down the latest auto-thefts said that the bronze Kia with the temporary registration plate T5391 was taken from the car park at Owen Roberts International Airport. The SUV was left there sometime after 5am Thursday, and was taken before it was reported missing around 7:15pm.

Meanwhile, in West Bay a blue, black and white Yamaha XT225 motor cycle, registration 115215 was stolen sometime between 8:45 and 10:45 Thursday morning from outside a home on Aurora Drive, between Birch Tree Hill and Mount Pleasant Road.

Anyone with information regarding either vehicle is asked to call 911 or George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

