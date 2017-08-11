Thieves make off with tourist’s backpack
(CNS): Two men ran off with a red backpack that was left on the sand near Tiki Beach yesterday by a tourist while he was taking a swim. The police were called to Seven Mile Beach at around 1:30 on Thursday afternoon and learned that the thieves were spotted running toward the bushes with the bag. No descriptions were given but the police issued a warning to locals and visitors at the beach not to leave valuables unsecured and unattended.
“We can all understand how it is tempting to leave our things on the sand while we take a swim, especially if the beach is relatively empty,” said Inspector Lloyd Marriott, Area Commander for West Bay. “But theft is almost always a crime of opportunity, and leaving valuables unattended creates that opportunity. It is far better to leave wallets and identification locked away out of sight in a vehicle than on the sand.”
Anyone with information is asked to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.
There is all kind of “kind’s” in this CaymanKind nowadays.
“But theft is almost always a crime of opportunity, and leaving valuables unattended creates that opportunity. It is far better to leave wallets and identification locked away out of sight in a vehicle than on the sand.” AMMMMMMMM…… Excuse me, but wasn’t the article right before this one about a stolen car!!!! How about the police start catching the criminals instead of blaming the victims. Your things are not safe anywhere now a days because they are stealing cars, breaking into houses and taking anything they can get their hands on! Come on man!!!!
Just think, that person will tell his friends and that friend will tell other friends. Lets suppose that 200 people will hear by ear this theft when the tourist goes home. That is 200 people lost. If each tourist spends about a thousand while here, that is 200,000 dollars lost. This tale will be recalled and retold year after year for say they next 30 years. That is 6 million dollars lost…from ONE incident, and this is an underestimate.
Do you see why if Cayam cannot get back to the days where we could leave our front porches unlocked, that this place will be the same as all the other hell holes in the carribean. SMH.
If it takes putting cameras everywhere to get there, then do it without question, NOW. Then take them down when things are back to normal. You are not going to arrest your way out of this trending tradegy of crime.
I was trying to enjoy with my family the ocean on south sound where you can rent kayaks last Saturday. We were thinking of investing in one of the condos that are coming up. Beautiful place, but my god there was a group of 10 Jamaicans stuffed in a single car, and they were just leering and laughing at everybody. They looked like they were putting marks on people to victimize. I won’t be investing and putting my family at harm, even if the condos are gated, it is just too much. Is there any place left on the island where we will not be bothered or harassed -seems to be something taught and ingrained in the culture?
I remember when I first started coming to Cayman I was amazed and loved how women left their purses on the bar to go for a dance. The bags were all there when the dance was done.
Police need to do beach patrol as a former police it was done. Patrolled from seven mile beach to Beach club. Those days crime was not as bad. Do not let the ‘ CAYMANS ‘ get on the State Advisory List. It’s really looking bad. Remember Cuba is opening up.
this is the end of Cayman now. My goodness! what a tragedy!!
Police – STOP BLAMING THE VICTIMS!
There is some CaymanKind for yah ! Can you imagine this place in a few years. You nah gah be able to leave your house without being robbed or intimidated.
A few years? That’s happening right now
Recently there have been some strange people hanging around the south end of SMB, even early mornings. And for sure some are dealing ganja. The new laws on cannabis oil do not mean you are allowed to smoke weed on the beach, and that is happening a lot now. This week whilst evening walking have seen people in the sea off Beachsuites smoking and outside Royal Palms- please stop, whilst I agree with your (albeit illegal)right to smoke it, do it in your own home and not where young impressionable kids and teenagers are around.
Again, the police not enforcing laws. Weed becomes mainstream. Kids become potheads. Potheads cannot get work. Steal tourists backpack. Police blame tourist. Go figure.
