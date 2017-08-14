Bryan puts public housing on LA agenda
(CNS): Kenneth Bryan, the newly elected MLA for George Town Central, has joined forces with a member of the government backbenches for his first-ever private members motion. Bryan is proposing that government invest in up to 50 two-bedroom homes to provide those in temporary need with a safe, secure roof over their heads as an alternative to government providing cash to pay inflated rents in the private sector. The motion was seconded by Bernie Bush, the government member for West Bay North, who also backs the plan.
Bryan told CNS that the investment in public-sector housing could be made over several budgets and in the long run could actually save government money. He pointed out that the current situation is not only challenging for homeless families struggling to find landlords willing to rent to them, but it is also costly for government to pay rent in the current expensive market for those who have no income .
Bryan is hoping that the motion will make it to the floor of the Legislative Assembly when the government meets either later this month or early next to deliver the Strategic Policy Statement, paving the way for the next budget.
There are no accurate figures on the true extent of homelessness in the Cayman Islands but the Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) is said to be helping around 2,000 families in one way or another. Paying rent is a major part of that assistance but Bryan said there are many problems with the current ad hoc system.
“Landlords are often reluctant to rent to those who are receiving government assistance as it won’t provide deposits and limits the rent allowance for the tenant to just six months,” he said. “There are no guarantees, especially for single mothers, that they will be any more likely to have found work or got back on their feet in what is really an arbitrary time period.”
Bryan said there were numerous challenges for some families and historically, in the absence of a proper structured welfare system, government has not used public cash in the most efficient way to help those in need. The George Town representative said that the idea of asking for government to invest in building or buying up to 50 low-cost homes is not to provide homes for low-income families to own but to give government a stock of properties in which it can house vulnerable families in need.
He said the NAU will then be in a position to address their needs and then transition them out when they are on their feet, freeing up room for the next family in need.
Bryan is hoping the motion will get some serious traction with government. He said he also chose to reach out to a member of the government benches to demonstrate that it is possible for MLAs to work together across the aisle, adding Bush had also campaigned on a similar idea during the May General Election.
If Bryan can attract the support of Capt. Eugene Ebanks, Bush’s CDP colleague also sitting on the government benches, it puts the motion within his grasp, especially if he can persuade one more member of the National Unity administration to back him.
The question of how government deals with the growing issue of social welfare and how to support those in need has been flagged as a priority for the new government. Premier Alden McLaughlin has taken on the community affairs portfolio, along with immigration and human resources, to tackle the increasing problems local people face over securing and retaining jobs, and their career progression once employed.
Getting a job can still be challenging for many especially given the shortage and costs of child care and the persistent problem of low wages. And increasingly where Caymanians are unable to support themselves, government is picking up an ever-growing tab for often insecure and substandard housing, which leads to more social challenges for children who are forced into unstable environments.
Bryan said giving families in need a stable home when required, and not for arbitrary periods, could make a major difference to those families, which will have a positive impact on the wider community. He added that he believes the more than $10 million price tag will be reduced in the long run and, more importantly, be a more effective way to spend public cash compared to the current piecemeal approach to tackling the problem of homeless families.
Category: Government Finance, Local News, Politics
Ghetto politics 101! Don’t teach people to help themselves because you might lose votes if they aren’t dependent on handouts!
4
1
Where do we get in line for this one?
3
2
Well done Kenneth, we now see the wisdom and foresight of George Town voters in replacing Marco with you.
Math probably wasn’t your strong suit in school, so 50 homes for 2000 families means that you will address the needs of less than 3% of those who now receive assistance. However, if you can get 3 families from your district into government built homes (don’t forget to insert your self in the picture with a big smile handing over the keys) then you are well on your way to being their representative for life.
Did it ever occur to you that the rents you complain about are high because landlords actually do maintenance on the buildings? They also have to replace fixtures and other items that are destroyed by renters because they really don’t care since it is not theirs to worry about.
Do you think the size of the Civil Service should be increased so we can pay pensions and health care for life to more people who will do the maintenance on the government owned housing? I suspect that half of them would also qualify to live in the building that they are being paid to maintain, so increase the number of home to 100.
Food, clothing, and shelter are the three basic necessities of life, and I have no problem with government spending money on those who have fallen upon hard times. However, the most appropriate way for government to achieve this is by using trailer homes which can easily be maintained at a minimum number of locations. This will give people incentive to go out and strive to get their own homes in a way that will not happen when they are getting rent, water, and electricity paid for in a comfortable apartment or house.
13
1
Well done Kenneth. A $10 million dollar housing project were gangs can congregate and blossom. Which company (or person that doesn’t have one yet) will you kick this back to too for construction? Maybe someone that has already made millions off CIG and brags of it regularly (especially in documentaries). Why don’t you send $10 million on security guards at the already failing high schools…..we are going to need it. During you campaign you stated your kids go to private schools. Make every CIG run school as good as the school your kids go too and then you will be helping you country more than any other MLA in the history of Cayman.
30
5
Would you rather thugs like dump spread all over the place, or would you rather the dump in one location where it can be easily monitored???
I think its a good idea. Alot of good people in the mixture too that need help!
2
2
That’s a good way to create a permanent welfare class. Who I expect will vote for Kenneth.
11
1
So essentially you are saying that if CIG provides temporary housing for families in need, the RCIPS will not be able to ensure that no gang activity happens there? There are a lot of things that can be put in place to monitor these homes. Did I miss something last election? Is Kenneth responsible for schools now?
0
3
He must have found the “Caymanian Nationalist Socialist Politician’s Guide to Making Friends and Impressing Voters (Commemorative Failure Edition with Special Forward by Second Elected Member from Cayman Brac)” that Dr Frank left in his desk.
24
3
Just what we need. More handouts.
37
7
smh … here we go again … someone has not read the article. This is not a handout. It is a TRANSITION for families in need until they can get on their feet and make a decent living. It is better option than these people roaming the streets and increasing crime. And it will not be costly for government in the long run.
I think its a good motion by the two MLAs. I hope Alden gets on board.
5
24
Simple question: How long will the TRANSITION take?
9
0
Yes it is a transition! From here they are expected to move into a government constructed 3 or 4 bedroom house.
2
0
REALITY CHECK: To those here who are opposing this motion for Temporary Relief of families and those in need … just what other option would you recommend for them???
If you don’t have any positive solution for the people who are in dire need, shut up! :/
3
4
Nobody is opposing temporary relief for families, but the majority are against the construction of what will become a government-owned ghetto project.
If you can see where you might become involved in or benefit in some way from building these homes, then it is easy to see why you think it is a good idea.
3
0
I would stop importing poverty, clamp down on welfare fraud, cut off wealthy retired seafarers from their pensions, enforce garbage and health services debts, charge import duties on developers, ensure that employers have training and mentoring schemes for Caymanians, lower duties on core food items and diesel to reduce the cost of living, improve public transport, and give the parents of Caymanian children vouchers worth $10K each to spend in private schools. I would also develop neighborhood subsidized daycare so that parents could have somewhere safe for their young children and reduce the reliance on helpers. I would enforce the maintenance law to make sure families take care of their own, legalize abortion, and hold deadbeat dads accountable. I would enforce the immigration law and provide incentives to businesses employing more Caymanians than their counterparts.
If after that a number of Caymanians needed housing, I would provide it – but not all in one place, and subject to very strict controls. It would be basic. It would not be anything “to aspire to.”
1
0
More money going into the pockets that don’t need it.
28
7
Well for goodness sake don’t cut corners and put up jerry-built cardboard homes like the last lot that didn’t last 5 minutes, partly due to the hurricane I know, but still….. Build them of block, so that at least when one family leaves, the place is still standing and repairs hopefully can be limited to painting etc. and the next lot can move in. I looked at those first homes, and you could have put your foot through the wall with little effort.
20
2
Hey Alden why not use some of the record breaking work permit revenue?
14
3
Condoms are cheaper. Give them away freely. Everywhere.
47
3
That would solve the crime issue also… in about 20 years.
30
1
What if you had a well paid job and had children then you lose your job and now have hungry children ???
Opps … if only you knew the future and used your condoms 😙
0
1
I get that there are some people who fell on hard times and need a hand up, but there are too many who just have wrong priorities, cash a government check and still drive SUVs and run around with the latest Samsung or Apple phone. Unless Government does some proper means testing this is a very slippery slope.
48
0
Will don Kenneth
9
35
We need to put serious resources into combatting known neighbourhood drug and gang territories, rehab, and vocational programs. Too many dealers, too many drugs, too many addicts and victimized children born into the same fate. Subsidized housing just allows more margin for further abused priorities by folks that are not clear-headed (and necessarily law-abiding) to begin with. We need a higher bar than just a voter card.
42
0
You must plan for them to never leave these homes because that is what will happen. Talk about helping them get on their feet is just bs. Face the facts.
60
3