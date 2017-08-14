Bryan puts public housing on LA agenda

(CNS): Kenneth Bryan, the newly elected MLA for George Town Central, has joined forces with a member of the government backbenches for his first-ever private members motion. Bryan is proposing that government invest in up to 50 two-bedroom homes to provide those in temporary need with a safe, secure roof over their heads as an alternative to government providing cash to pay inflated rents in the private sector. The motion was seconded by Bernie Bush, the government member for West Bay North, who also backs the plan.

Bryan told CNS that the investment in public-sector housing could be made over several budgets and in the long run could actually save government money. He pointed out that the current situation is not only challenging for homeless families struggling to find landlords willing to rent to them, but it is also costly for government to pay rent in the current expensive market for those who have no income .

Bryan is hoping that the motion will make it to the floor of the Legislative Assembly when the government meets either later this month or early next to deliver the Strategic Policy Statement, paving the way for the next budget.

There are no accurate figures on the true extent of homelessness in the Cayman Islands but the Needs Assessment Unit (NAU) is said to be helping around 2,000 families in one way or another. Paying rent is a major part of that assistance but Bryan said there are many problems with the current ad hoc system.

“Landlords are often reluctant to rent to those who are receiving government assistance as it won’t provide deposits and limits the rent allowance for the tenant to just six months,” he said. “There are no guarantees, especially for single mothers, that they will be any more likely to have found work or got back on their feet in what is really an arbitrary time period.”

Bryan said there were numerous challenges for some families and historically, in the absence of a proper structured welfare system, government has not used public cash in the most efficient way to help those in need. The George Town representative said that the idea of asking for government to invest in building or buying up to 50 low-cost homes is not to provide homes for low-income families to own but to give government a stock of properties in which it can house vulnerable families in need.

He said the NAU will then be in a position to address their needs and then transition them out when they are on their feet, freeing up room for the next family in need.

Bryan is hoping the motion will get some serious traction with government. He said he also chose to reach out to a member of the government benches to demonstrate that it is possible for MLAs to work together across the aisle, adding Bush had also campaigned on a similar idea during the May General Election.

If Bryan can attract the support of Capt. Eugene Ebanks, Bush’s CDP colleague also sitting on the government benches, it puts the motion within his grasp, especially if he can persuade one more member of the National Unity administration to back him.

The question of how government deals with the growing issue of social welfare and how to support those in need has been flagged as a priority for the new government. Premier Alden McLaughlin has taken on the community affairs portfolio, along with immigration and human resources, to tackle the increasing problems local people face over securing and retaining jobs, and their career progression once employed.

Getting a job can still be challenging for many especially given the shortage and costs of child care and the persistent problem of low wages. And increasingly where Caymanians are unable to support themselves, government is picking up an ever-growing tab for often insecure and substandard housing, which leads to more social challenges for children who are forced into unstable environments.

Bryan said giving families in need a stable home when required, and not for arbitrary periods, could make a major difference to those families, which will have a positive impact on the wider community. He added that he believes the more than $10 million price tag will be reduced in the long run and, more importantly, be a more effective way to spend public cash compared to the current piecemeal approach to tackling the problem of homeless families.

Category: Government Finance, Local News, Politics