Coach gets 18 months for ‘sexting’ with teen

(CNS) UPDATED: Trinidadian-born track star Ato Stephens was found guilty Thursday of abusing an ICT network in connection with a catalog of indecent messages he sent to a teenager he was coaching at his Cayman-based athletics club in 2015/16. But he was acquitted of two counts of indecent assault and one of gross indecency. The judge said there were troubling elements to the teen victim’s account and other evidence, meaning he couldn’t be sure the coach had the opportunity to assault the girl.

However, the judge described Stephen’s behaviour as disgraceful regarding the messages and said the pictures he had encouraged the teenager, who was 14 and 15 at the time, to send him were pornographic. Given his findings, he sentenced Stephens to 18 months in prison for those messages, and ordered his deportation once the sentence is complete. As the coach has been in jail since his arrest in the United States last year he has served a significant part of the time. He is expected to be released from HMP Northward shortly and immediately deported to the US, where he is now a citizen.

As he delivered his verdict, the trial judge, Justice Michael Woods, who heard the case without a jury, pointed to the failure of the investigating officer in the case to contact any of the other teenagers who were members of the athletic club at the same time as the girl. The judge said it was extraordinary that no effort was made to speak with the potentially important witnesses and it should not have been left until the week of trial for the information to come out.

Justice Wood said it would have been unsatisfactory in any case but far worse in one involving a young victim.

The victim had stated that the coach had touched her and exposed himself on two or three occasions in his car when he had taken her home after practice. But the defence tracked down three of the youngsters who were also given regular lifts home by Stephens and they all indicated that there was never an occasion when the girl would have been alone with the coach in the car. They all said that the complainant was not regularly driven home by Stephens as she would usually go with her friend’s mother, but on the rare occasions she was taken home by the coach she would never be dropped off last because she lived in the middle of the drop-off route.

The judge said it would “have been a convoluted route” for Stephens to have dropped the girl last as he pointed to what he said were troubling elements of the case against Stephens regarding the indecency charges. He also said that while he found the young girl to be a credible witness, and he was not accusing her of lying, there were material inconsistencies in her evidence regarding the location of the alleged assaults.

He also said that although she implied that Stephens had coerced her into what was a ‘sexting’ relationship there were no messages to support that accusation and in addition to the sexually charged messaging between Stephens and the girl much of the communication, if it had been between two adults, would have reflected an affectionate and close relationship. He also noted that the girl had denied being sexy or flirtatious in her evidence but the messages painted a very different picture.

But the judge pointed out that the coach was more than twice the age of the girl and while Stephens had accepted that the messages were inappropriate that was “an understatement to say the least”. Justice Wood added that it was obvious Stephens had derived sexual pleasure from the ‘sexting’ with the child and his attempted explanations during the trial were ludicrous.

Despite what he described as a “degree of reluctance” that there was not enough evidence to support the alleged assaults, as he acquitted Stephens on three of the charges, Justice Wood said there was no doubt in his mind over Stephens’ guilt on the count of abusing an ICT network.

He told the coach he was lucky to have the defence team he did that was able to raise enough doubt regarding the more serious charges. Stephens was represented by Amelia Fosuhene of Brady’s who had instructed visiting attorney, Paul Keleher QC.

The case was prosecuted by Cheryll Richards QC, the director of public prosecutions, and it has never been made clear why Stephens was not charged with possession of child pornography given the picture that Stephens had solicited and received from the underage girl.

