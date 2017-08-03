Bodden Town man denies prison gun allegations

(CNS): Matthew Whittaker (26) from Bodden Town, who was arrested just outside Northward prison in May after police recovered a handgun following a report, has been charged with possession of an imitation handgun with intent to resist arrest and possession of ammunition. He pleaded not guilty to both charges when he appeared in Grand Court Thursday.

Whittaker, who will now face trial in September, was remanded in custody until a bail hearing later this month.

It is not clear why Whittaker has been charged with possessing an imitation weapon after police reportedly recovered both the handgun and bullets. Officers had been called to the prison after they received a call stating that a man was near the prison with a gun. When officers arrived, Whittaker allegedly abandoned his car and fled on foot.

Police caught up with him, however, and shortly after also found the weapon nearby. Whittaker was arrested and his car seized. He was then charged a few days later.

Category: Courts, Crime