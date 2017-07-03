UCCI claims teacher course a success

(CNS): With the fifth cohort of newly qualified teachers graduating from University College of the Cayman Islands (UCCI) this summer, college officials say the degree course for primary education curriculum has been a success, since all graduates so far who have sought a teaching job in the Cayman Islands have been employed in either a government or private school.

UCCI created the college teacher training courses — a Bachelor of Primary Education, an Associate of Arts in Primary Education and a Post Graduate Certificate in Primary Education — due to a growing concern in the community about the lack of local teachers in government schools in particular.

Congratulating the latest class of new teachers, UCCI President Roy Bodden said that teaching was the noblest profession and commended the mentors who helped the teachers through training. He said this type of community support helped the UCCI remain a viable and progressive institution.

Terese Parker, Education Programme Leader, said the new teachers were giving back to the community. “They are dedicated to excellence and to making a difference for the children in Cayman,” she stated in a release from the college.

For more information about teaching courses contact Terese Parker at [email protected]

Category: Local News