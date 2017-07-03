RCIPS app to bridge community gap

(CNS): The RCIPS has a new app to directly link the community with their neighbourhood officers to ease public communication. Police management hopes people will use it to raise concerns or offer suggestions to the local police in their areas to improve public safety and reduce crime. It is not for reporting crime or suspicious activity but for things the people believe the police should be aware of.

The “Community Bridge” can be downloaded to any mobile phone or tablet through a button on the RCIPS webpage. The app prompts users to fill out a very straightforward form that allows them to attach phone photos and videos, which will be sent to the RCIPS Neighbourhood Policing Department from the user’s email.

The aim is to allow the public to send information to neighbourhood officers about issues in their area and general news they think the police should know about, police said, stressing that it is not a crime or emergency reporting app and it is not anonymous.

“The point of the Bridge app is to open up a channel of communication between the police and the community, and to build a relationship based in two-way information and problem-solving,” said Sergeant Sean Lloyd-Hickey, Head of Neighbourhood Policing. “In order to do that we need to have a way to reach those who reach out to us. We want to report back to you on the issue you raised, and we can also discuss solutions together.”

Neighbourhood officers say that any information about issues affecting the overall safety or healthy atmosphere of a community is welcome. This could range from suspicious activity to unleashed dogs or road hazards. Though the app is not anonymous, neighbourhood officers will still hold the information provided in confidence unless indicated otherwise.

“This is not a substitute for 911 or filing a police report. This is another way of communicating with police; it is about information sharing and problem-solving together with neighbourhood officers,” added Lloyd-Hickey.

People who submit information through the Bridge app will receive a response within 72 hours. Some features of the app (such as the attaching of video) may function slightly differently on iPhones versus Android phones.

People can also contact the neighbourhood officers by emailing [email protected]

