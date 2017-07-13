Jury discharged as gun trial halted

(CNS): A jury was discharged by a Grand Court judge Thursday after an application was made to the courts to adjourn and start a new trial in the crown’s case against two couples charged with gun violence offences. As he dismissed them, Justice Micheal Wood told the jury members that he was unable to explain the reason for the adjournment. The case, which was opened by the deputy director of public prosecutions Tuesday, involves a shooting outside Fete nightclub.

However, for legal reasons that cannot be disclosed at this point in the proceedings, it has now been re-set for November and a new jury will be selected ahead of the re-opening of the case.

Category: Courts, Crime