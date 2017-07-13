BOT-UK Brexit talks thin on substance

(CNS): Following a second day of talks in London between an array of British government officials and the leaders of the British Overseas Territories, almost no detail about what is being discussed has been revealed. In a release from his office, Cayman Islands Premier Alden McLaughlin said he had been pleased to see “so many senior UK officials, including three ministers, attend the discussion”, which he said was an indication that the UK is taking the BOT talks seriously.

While officials were said to have taken time to respond to questions and provide assurance to BOT leaders that their interests would be represented during Brexit discussions, there was no indication of what that really means. Officials said that the “discussions were cordial” but the substance of the discussions has not been revealed.

Given that no one in the UK appears to have much of an idea at this point what Brexit will look like for Britain itself, it is going to be difficult to alleviate the concerns of the BOTs, which includes access to EU markets for agriculture and fishery products, development funding, the free movement of BOT citizens and the financial services sector.

In a release from new UK’s new government Department for Exiting the European Union, known as the Brexit Office, officials said the BOT leaders were updated on the EU negotiations and action taken since the inaugural Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council on European Negotiations in February.

Brexit Minister Robin Walker said, “Negotiations to leave the European Union are now underway, and we are working hard to deliver a deal that works for everyone, including our friends in the overseas territories. We have engaged extensively with the overseas territories already and will continue to make sure their interests are taken into account as the UK leaves the EU.”

Minister of State at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office Lord Ahmad of Wimbledon, who has responsibility for the BOTs, said, “The overseas territories are integral to what defines Britain on the global stage and to our influence across the world. I look forward to continuing engagement with the territories on the key challenges they face as a result of Brexit and to work collaboratively on the great opportunities that lie ahead.”

Category: Politics