Cayman advised to review voter restrictions

(CNS): Election observers who came to watch the May 2017 election have advised government to make changes to restrictions on voters and widen the franchise to include long-term residents. In their final report on the mission, the Commonwealth observers made a number of recommendations about improving the secrecy of the ballot in some areas, better compliance with human rights and international standards, as well as a review of equity of representation. (See poll below.)

Nevertheless, the election got an overall thumbs up from the observers. They commended the Elections Office on how well the team managed the elections in general and the fact that they managed a complete overhaul of the electoral system in a matter of months rather than the benchmark of at least one year.

But while the elections were found to be free and fair, the observers noted a number of issues relating to the law and the Constitution that don’t meet international norms or accepted human rights regarding democratic principles.

One point the observers raised that is bound to cause controversy is the fact that eligibility criteria for both voters and candidates is linked to Caymanian status. Although this is a constitutional issue, the mission looked at the provisions that restrict both voters and potential candidates and questioned how reasonable some of them are.

The observers received a number of complaints about long-term residents being unable to vote, and determined that, in light of the mobility of the population and the contribution made by the diverse expatriate community, consideration should be given to including residents in the franchise.

They also questioned the duration of residence requirements for both voters and candidates, and advised a change in the time span people must be in Cayman before elections. “The requirement that voters must be resident for at least two of the four years immediately preceding registration should be reviewed, as it appears excessive,” the observers stated.

The mission found that higher levels of voter registration could be achieved by replacing the existing active system, which requires positive steps to be taken by eligible voters to be included in the register, to a passive system linked to a broader review of the processes of civic registration.

They also raised concerns that the publication of personal data of voters as part of the process of revision and dissemination of the voter register may encroach upon the individual right to privacy, and said voters should not be required to state their occupation when presenting themselves to vote.

Another issue is that some of the restrictions of prisoners voting is counter to international standards, as is the ability of the Elections Office to block people with serious mental health problems from voting. The observers also queried the blanket lifetime ban on individuals running for office if they have been convicted of dishonesty offences or have received a jail sentence of twelve months or more whatever the crime.

The mission said that there were some question marks about the actual secrecy of the ballot because registration numbers were on both the ballots and the counter foils, and because the very small number of postal ballots in some constituencies made it easy to work out how they voted. They further recommended that where people need assistance with voting, this should take place in a polling booth, as observers had seen officials help disabled people choose a candidate at a table in front of other voters.

Another important recommendation that has already been raised in Cayman on a number of occasions is the concept of equal suffrage. While all Cayman voters now have one vote, the ratio of residents to their representative ranges widely in the eastern constituencies on Grand Cayman.

The issue of the Sister Islands getting two representatives regardless of the population has been enshrined in the Constitution but there is nothing in the constitution that creates an exception for any constituency on Grand Cayman.

Because the emphasis is on traditional and historic boundaries, the average of around 1,100 voters for the constituencies of West Bay and George Town are not being met in the east.

“Constituency boundaries should be reviewed with the aim of achieving greater equality between the numbers of electors within electoral districts. Deviations from the norm should ideally not be more than 10 to 15 per cent,” the mission stated.

But North Side, which has 716 registered voters, and East End, which has 692, both border Bodden Town East, which has just one representative for 1,513 voters, falling far short of equality of suffrage.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Opinion Poll, Politics