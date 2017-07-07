Four guns and ammo found at one WB home

(CNS): A 40-year-old man was arrested after police found two air-pistols, one revolver handgun, one semi-automatic handgun and several rounds of ammunition at his home in West Bay during a police raid at around 7:30 Thursday evening. The officers also found a large amount of ganja and a large amount of cash in both Cayman Islands and US dollars. The man was arrested on various gun and drug offences.

He is now in police custody as the investigation progresses, the RCIPS said Friday.

