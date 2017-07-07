Man stabs woman at workplace

(CNS): A woman was seriously injured yesterday evening when she received multiple stab wounds during an attack at her workplace. At around 6:20pm on 6 July, the 911 call centre dispatched police and emergency services to a report of a stabbing in which a man known to the victim turned up at a dive shop in East End and attacked her with a knife, stabbing her multiple times, police said. Other employees intervened and two of them received minor injuries when they, too, were attacked. The suspect then left.

Shortly afterwards, police tracked down a 28-year-old suspect at his home in the district and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder. He was on court bail for another matter at the time of the offence, according to the RCIPS.

The victim was transported by ambulance to hospital with serious but not life-threatening injuries and is now in stable condition.

The incident is under police investigation and anyone with information is asked to call Bodden Town CID at 947-2240. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

Category: Crime, Police