Premier heads to UK for ‘Brexit’ JMC

(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin is heading to London this weekend with two Cabinet ministers, his assistant and three civil servants for a round of meetings with Foreign Office, Brexit and other UK government officials. The priority event is a special meeting of the Overseas Territories Joint Ministerial Council on the talks so far on the UK’s exit from the European Union.

“This JMC for Exiting the European Union is the continued commitment by the UK to keep the Cayman Islands and other OTs informed on the progress of negotiations and the anticipated next steps,” McLaughlin said in a release from his office. “It also gives me the opportunity to represent Cayman directly on matters relating to Brexit with UK ministers who have a seat at the negotiating table. This meeting is a continuation of the talks in February so that we can come to a consensus on the way forward to strengthen our collective position at the full JMC meeting later this year.”

Financial Services Minister Tara Rivers will be joining the delegation to gain knowledge on finance matters as well as Brexit, while Public Finance and Economic Development Minister Roy McTaggart will discuss with the UK the state of Cayman’s government finances and budget matters.

While in London the premier will attend a bilateral meeting with Lord Ahmad, the new FCO minister of state. He will also meet with UK Head of Economics Miriam Sachak, have discussions with constitutional legal expert Sir Jeffrey Jowell, and attend a United Kingdom Overseas Territories Association sub-committee meeting.

McLaughlin will be touting for business for Cayman when he hosts a lunch Friends of Cayman, a dinner for members of parliament and peers, and a reception for the Friends of the British Overseas Territories.

Alongside his Cabinet colleagues Rivers and McTaggart, McLaughlin will be joined by the Cabinet Secretary Samuel Rose, Financial Services Chief Officer Dax Basdeo, his political advisor Roy Tatum, and the sherpa for this trip, Jason Webster.

The delegation will be in London for the week and return to the Cayman Islands on Sunday, 16 July.

