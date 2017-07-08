Cop chopper to get night vision

(CNS): The RCIPS has been given an undisclosed windfall from the UK’s Conflict Stability and Security Fund towards “state-of-the-art night vision equipment” for the police helicopter that will allow the crew to see in the dark, officials said Friday. The upgrade will involve modifications to the chopper and the provision of night vision goggles for the helicopter crew.

“This is an important step in enhancing our ability to operate safely and effectively at night in challenging weather conditions,” said Police Commissioner Derek Byrne. “The upgrade provides us with the latest technology, which significantly boosts our ability to manage search-and-rescue and crime operations after dark.”

Matthew Forbes, the head of the governor’s office, said the Bitish government was working closely with Cayman Islands officials to improve border security and search-and-rescue capability.

“This project is an important first step in this process. Saving lives at sea and stemming the flow of firearms, drugs and illegal immigrants entering Cayman is a priority for government,” he added.

Once the equipment is fitted, a training programme and crew certification programme will also be carried out to enhance the police pilots’ existing experience and skills using similar technology.

The project announcement coincides with the arrival of the British naval vessel, RFA Mounts Bay, which is conducting disaster and security related exercises in Cayman this weekend. The ship has a Wildcat helicopter on board that is equipped with night vision capability for use in any night-time search-and-rescue or enforcement operations during its deployment to the Caribbean.

Since the government purchased the RCIPS helicopter in 2008, it has been the source of some controversy as it has had to be retrofitted on a number of occasions because of its limited capabilities and public purse constraints. The government has also claimed that it was misinformed about the operational capabilities of the 1999 Euro Chopper when it was recommended to them by the police commissioner at the time, Stuart Kernohan.

Later that same year, it was the subject of a report by the Office of the Auditor General, which found that no comprehensive and detailed analysis of what the RCIPS wanted from the helicopter was ever completed.

In 2012 McKeeva Bush, who was premier at the time, raised the possibility of selling the machine to save government the annual running costs, which is now around $2 million, when he was struggling to get UK approval for his budgets.

However, over time, the helicopter has been modified to help with medical emergencies as well as search-and-rescue on land and sea, and it is has proved its worth in assisting with the fight against crime, especially when it comes to fleeing suspects and drug interdiction at sea.

Category: Crime, Crime Prevention, Police