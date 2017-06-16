Crime threatening tourism, warns minister

(CNS): The recent crime spike is threatening the tourism sector, the deputy premier said Friday, as he urged the community to help the police bring criminals to justice. Moses Kirkconnell, who has responsibility for this important economic pillar, said tourism has depended on “the beauty and safety of our Islands”, compared to other jurisdictions in the region as a major selling point. But he warned that the increase in crime threatens that and could “erase years of hard work”.

“As minister of tourism I am concerned by the recent rise in property invasions and the escalating seriousness of crimes being committed, which represent an unacceptable increase in lawlessness at the hands of a small minority of the population,” Kirkconnell said in a statement following a surge in crime over the last few weeks.

“While I am thankful that no one has been injured during the commission of these offenses, the frequency of incidents is a grave concern …This spate of criminal activity has the potential to cause significant harm to communities and irreparably tarnish the good name of our tourism industry,” he said, adding, “With tourism being a pillar industry, it is imperative that our country’s reputation and economy is safeguarded from the effects of crime.”

The minister said that the acting police commissioner had outlined the RCIPS response, as he urged people with information about crime to contact the police.

“As residents of these Islands it is incumbent on us all to support our law enforcement agencies in their efforts to maintain the peace and harmony for which the Cayman Islands are renowned,” Kirkconnell added.

But in another statement of his own on Friday, Ennis pointed out that the police have rounded up so many criminals that the prison is completely full and that suspects on remand are now being held at the detention centre at Fairbanks. Yesterday alone, as police stepped up their patrols, they arrested 65 people on various offences, including one man in connection with one of the most recent gas station robberies.

