Cops hunt armed, violent home invaders

(CNS): Police are on the hunt for two armed and violent men who were part of a gang of three that carried out a terrifying home invasion in the early hours of Saturday morning in Patrick’s Island. The men broke into the home around 4:30am with guns and a hammer and bound up the couple living at the property with duct tape. The robbers threatened the couple and assaulted the man with the hammer before making off with valuables. The police were able to track down a 22-year-old suspect, who is now in custody.

In this latest incident, which come at the end of crime-packed week for Cayman, the police said the men took cash and jewellery, and CNS understand they also took electronic items which helped the police track down one of the suspects.

After the intruders left, one of the victims was able to free themselves and called 911. Armed officers responded to the scene immediately, along with the on-duty senior investigating officer (SIO). Although they were traumatized, the couple did not require immediate medical attention.

Police said that the officers were able “to develop positive lines of inquiries that led to the recovery of some of the stolen items taken in the home invasion and the 22-year-old George Town man, who was arrested shortly after the incident on suspicion of aiding and abetting the commission of a crime and is in police custody”.

One of the two other men is described as 5ft, 9-10 inches tall and slim built. The other is 5ft, 10-11 inches tall and also slim built.

The CID enquiry is being led by Detective Inspector Joseph Wright.

Anyone with information involving this or any other crimes should contact the George Town Police Station 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or online here.

