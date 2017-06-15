Substance abuse at heart of crime challenge

(CNS): Acting Police Commissioner Anthony Ennis has warned that until the country gets to grips with the mounting substance abuse problems in the community, crime will continue to increase. The police are reacting to the latest crime spike with an increase in visible patrols as well as focusing on the reported crimes; they have also been rounding up suspects and have filled HMP Northward to capacity. But drug and alcohol abuse and the subsequent recidivism of those suffering from addiction remains an ongoing challenge for the RCIPS.

Responding to enquiries about the recent crime spike, Ennis, who is heading the RCIPS while Commissioner Derek Byrne is overseas, urged the community to be more vigilant and pointed to car theft in particular because offenders are taking vehicles that have been left unlocked with keys in the ignition.

Highlighting ongoing concerns he has about the failure of society to deal with drug misuse, which is behind much of the opportunistic crime, he said, “Although we have made this point before, it bears repeating that central to much of the crime that we see as police officers is the persistent cycle of recidivism and substance abuse that many of those who often commit these crimes seem to be enmeshed in.”

He added, “Until we break this chronic cycle that has destroyed so many promising lives, the fact of substance abuse will continue to drive property crime in particular, and pose a serious risk to public safety and national security in general.”

Ennis said there was a need to tackle the drug and alcohol problems fueling crime “on all fronts” but pointed to some important arrests the police have made on the drug trafficking side, which has included recovering illegal guns.

“Recent arrests have demonstrated our resolve and commitment in this regard along with our other law enforcement partners, particularly the CI Customs Department, to tackle these serious crimes at all levels,” he said. “We are also working with the CI Immigration Department to ensure that undesirables and those involved in criminal activities do not have a safe sanctuary by residing in our islands.”

With several high-profile crime incidents this week, Ennis said it was understandable to see public concern but he wanted to reassure residents that the RCIPS is not “sitting idly by” as inquiries into the crimes are conducted.

“Residents will notice increased police visibility around the islands today, including some regular plain clothed police officers in uniform,” Ennis said in the statement released on Thursday. “There are other less visible policing activities taking place as well that we are unable to report on at this time, but we want to reassure the public that we will not allow criminals to roam free. These activities may bring some unavoidable inconvenience to the public and we ask for the public’s patience.”

He said yesterday’s arrest in the wake of a robbery and car theft demonstrated that the police are responding with determination and resolve to bring to justice those who are disrupting the peace.

“Our determination, as well as that of our law enforcement partners, is reflected in the fact that HMP Northward is currently full. We will keep the public promptly updated about further developments in all incidents that occurred this week, and ask for its partnership in preventing and reducing crime in all its aspects,” he said

Speaking about the spike in car thefts, a very recent crime phenomenon for Cayman, Ennis said criminals use them to commit other crimes and he warned people to secure their vehicles and not keep valuable items in cars, especially unlocked ones.

Ennis also stressed the need for public support and assistance. “We ask that if members of the public see something that is unusual to report it to us,” he said.

There has also been a surge in break-ins at commercial premises and the Chamber of Commerce has raised further concerns about the impact on the business community.

