Daily car thefts continue in GT

(CNS): Police are urging car owners to properly secure vehicles, as another car was reported stolen in the capital. A 1998 silver Honda Civic, Registration Number 126 060, was taken from Selkirk Drive sometime after 11pm on Wednesday night (14 June) and reported stolen Thursday morning. The RCIPS said, “There are some reports of stolen vehicles received of late in which car keys have been left in the vehicle. Police would like to remind the public to always lock and secure vehicles and not leave items in plain view.”

Anyone with information about the latest car theft is asked to call 9-1-1 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, the Miami-based call centre of Crime Stoppers at 800-8477(TIPS), or here

Category: Crime, Police