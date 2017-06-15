Officials return five Cuban migrants to Havana

(CNS) The Cayman Islands Department of Immigration repatriated five Cuban migrants earlier this week. The three women and two men follow 89 Cubans who have been deported back to Havana since the beginning of this year after landing in Cayman as a result of failed or abandoned attempts to migrate to the United States.

Although it has been almost two months since any vessels carrying Cuban refugees have landed in Cayman, there are still 55 Cubans in immigration custody. Officials said they are being housed at the Immigration Detention Centre and other unspecified facilities.

Category: Local News