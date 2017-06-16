Drug dealing suspect hands himself in

(CNS): Troy Pearson (35), who was wanted by the police in connection with a drug raid last month, handed himself into the police yesterday, officials have said. Pearson fled from law enforcement following a drug bust in Marina Drive, George Town, on 22 May. He is accused of assaulting a customs officer and a police officer as he resisted arrest. However, on Thursday Pearson turned up at the Cayman Island Government Detention Centre, where he was arrested.

He is currently in custody while the Drugs and Serious Crime Task Force continues the investigation.

Category: Crime, Police