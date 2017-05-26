Cops confirm 110lb Prospect drug haul

(CNS): Officers involved in a drug raid in the Prospect area on Monday have confirmed that the total weight of the ganja seized in the operation on Marina Drive was 110lbs. The 46-year-old Jamaican man arrested during the bust appeared in court in relation to drug dealing and immigration charges has also been remanded in custody. The group of people arrested in Savannah in another drug operation have also been charged.

After the raid Monday at Watershed Circle, a 33 year old man from Savannah has been charged with two counts of possession of ganja, two counts of intent to supply and possession of a utensil, as well as consumption. Two women from Bodden Town, aged 30 and 33, were also charged with possession and intent to supply and are due to appear in Summary Court in connection with the same raid.

Meanwhile, as police continue their clampdown on the crime spree in the Bodden Town area, a 17-year-old boy has been charged with burglary after he was arrested in connection with a break-in at a home in Nash Street on Tuesday.

Category: Crime, Police