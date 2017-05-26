Police clamp down on obscured car plates

(CNS): The RCIPS Traffic Unit is warning drivers that they will be enforcing the law regarding the need for an unobstructed display of all vehicle licence plates. With car thefts on the increase and stolen vehicles being used in crimes, police stressed the importance of being able to see licence plates on CCTV. Plate covers are not permitted in the traffic legislation, as even very transparent covers can obscure the numbers.

Vehicle owners convicted of obscuring plates are liable to a fine of up to $300 or even a six-month stint in jail, the police reminded the public, as they warned people to keep the their registration numbers clear.

An RCIPS spokesperson said that officers are renewing efforts regarding this issue because obstructed licence plates hinder the necessary regulation of vehicles and enforcement of the Traffic Law, and enable the use of vehicles in criminal activity.

“The RCIPS urges the public to remove any coverings from licence plates. Officers will be prosecuting drivers of vehicles with obstructed plates, and penalties will be imposed,” the spokesperson said.

Traffic regulations state: “A person who –(a) uses reflex-reflecting material, retro-reflecting characters or any other treatment of the registration plate which renders the characters less easily distinguishable to the eye or which would impair the making of a true photographic image of the plate; or (b) uses screws, bolts or other fixing devices which have the effect of changing the appearance or legibility of any of the characters of the registration plate…”

Like this: Like Loading...

Category: Crime, Police