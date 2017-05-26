Police clamp down on obscured car plates
(CNS): The RCIPS Traffic Unit is warning drivers that they will be enforcing the law regarding the need for an unobstructed display of all vehicle licence plates. With car thefts on the increase and stolen vehicles being used in crimes, police stressed the importance of being able to see licence plates on CCTV. Plate covers are not permitted in the traffic legislation, as even very transparent covers can obscure the numbers.
Vehicle owners convicted of obscuring plates are liable to a fine of up to $300 or even a six-month stint in jail, the police reminded the public, as they warned people to keep the their registration numbers clear.
An RCIPS spokesperson said that officers are renewing efforts regarding this issue because obstructed licence plates hinder the necessary regulation of vehicles and enforcement of the Traffic Law, and enable the use of vehicles in criminal activity.
“The RCIPS urges the public to remove any coverings from licence plates. Officers will be prosecuting drivers of vehicles with obstructed plates, and penalties will be imposed,” the spokesperson said.
Traffic regulations state: “A person who –(a) uses reflex-reflecting material, retro-reflecting characters or any other treatment of the registration plate which renders the characters less easily distinguishable to the eye or which would impair the making of a true photographic image of the plate; or (b) uses screws, bolts or other fixing devices which have the effect of changing the appearance or legibility of any of the characters of the registration plate…”
And also parking on pedestrian crossings ESP the big red car parked every day on the crossing in GT by KFC!!!!!!!
Tinted Windows? The window tinting problem still exists . With the exception being certain police vehicles that are surveillance or unmarked , but the rest of the public should be barred from dark tinting that is outside the law .
Glad the RCIPS finally hired someone that can read the Traffic Law. Hopefully whoever this is has the stamina to read all 18 pages, so they can explain its mysterious contents to the other officers? #welcometoyouroccupation
Why do the Police have to keep advising people they are going to enforce the law(s)? Isn’t that what we expect to be done with our laws? Just get on with it – all our laws, or repeal them. The state of lawlessness in Cayman is terrible now (and if the comments on CNS about some of the election results are correct …).
Maybe the cops should work on people speeding the roads here are like a race track
How about banning car part stores from importing them! Why should people be penalized for purchasing something that was imported on Island by a business? If these are illegal, should the business owners be penalized for importing illegal merchandise? At the very least all plate covers should be confiscated from these businesses. No one should have to pay for purchasing something in a store while being under the impression it is perfectly legal.
This is just another ploy by RCIPS to bring in some easy revenue. Why not sit at the round abouts and ticket people for not indicating? Or parking on double yellow lines by Camana Bay? Ton of other things I see being done on the road that are wrong, but because the RCIPS is incapable of patrolling out streets properly to prevent crimes, normal law abiding citizens will have to endure the mistreatment from these incompetent law enforcers.
I thought these new plate had some kind of chip in them, so whether they are covered or not should they not be machine readable? Not to mention, regardless of license plates not being covered the CCTV on Island is useless and will still not provide a clear picture of any plates.
There are so many things wrong with your post it’s incredible. I don’t know where to start, in fact I’m not going to. The fact that you wrote that comment means that you are such an imbecile that you are extremely unlikely to listen to reason, so I shall simply wish you a happy weekend and hope that eventually your brain cell decides to replicate.
Have long agreed that no merchants should be selling these!
It’s permissive to sell these – like if we had a hardware store selling spearguns or bongs.
What about all the motor bikes running around without any plates at all!?
Finally!!! Nice
haha, to funny. ZZZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzz
When (or will it be if?) they stop a car with plate covers they should remove and destroy them right then and there. Screwdrivers or a small tool kit should be all that’s needed for removal and then a quick smash with a hammer would ensure they are not replaced as soon as this latest “clampdown” has faded into memories…
Wouldn’t it be awesome if the police enforced all of the laws?
And what about the existing cars with no plates on the front (the old yellow plates)? Is this being dealt with at the same time?
Well it’s about time! I can understand that each car owner wants their car to look different from everyone else, but covering up the license plate is certainly illegal and does not add any originality to the car. This only draws the wrong kind of attention to your car.
Yes yes yes
