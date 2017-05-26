Observers commend free and fair election

(CNS): Voters in the Cayman Islands can have confidence in the result of Wednesday’s election, the team of international observers confirmed Friday, as they commended the process and gave the entire election the seal of approval. The mission of six observers, led by Steve Rodan, the president of the Tynwald in the Isle of Man, found that the election under the new system met international standards and the results “truly reflect the will of the people”.

The mission from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) began their observation on 19 May, a few days ahead of polling day, and during their time here they visited all 19 electoral districts and watched the last few days of campaigning as well as polling day itself.

“The Mission commends the people of the Cayman Islands for the way these elections were conducted, especially given the challenge of implementing elections with new electoral boundaries,” said Rodan. “The election process was conducted in a peaceful manner, where different opinions were expressed freely. The Mission was very impressed by the high standards of organisation, meticulous attention to detail and commitment of the Supervisor of Elections and his staff.”

In their interim report the team described the 74% turnout as high, which, although lower for Cayman, by international standards is impressive. Also, with the increase in the number of registered voters, over 1,000 more people voted in 2017 compared to 2013.

The observers said that the “overall conduct of the opening, voting, and closing procedures was assessed as very good” and the conduct of polling and the electoral process ran smoothly.

They will, however, be making recommendations regarding the requirements in the law for voters to be resident for two years before they can vote and to address the requirements over candidate residency. Rodan confirmed that although the last mission of observers in 2013 made such recommendations, it appears no progress has been made on addressing the legislative changes.

Observers will be producing a final full report within two months outlining the recommendations to make the election process even more inclusive and efficient for future elections. These areas will relate to the legal framework, including the secrecy of the vote, the electoral system in relation to its inclusiveness and campaign finance.

The team also noted the remaining inequity issue regarding voter numbers in the smaller constituencies of North Side and East End, as there is no constitutional provision, as is the case with the Sister Islands, to justify the disparity and both electoral districts fall well below the 1,100 voter average for the rest of the constituencies on Grand Cayman.

Category: 2017 General Elections, Elections, Politics