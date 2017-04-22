HRC backs climate education in local schools
(CNS): The Human Rights Commission has stressed the importance of environmental awareness and climate change education in schools in order to foster a community that protects the environment and promotes sustainability. Marking Earth Day, which takes place on Saturday, HRC Chair James Austin-Smith said, “Every one of us has a duty to protect the Earth and its natural resources.”
The human rights attorney added that the Constitution mandates the government to “adopt reasonable legislative and other measures to protect the heritage and wildlife and the land and sea biodiversity of the Cayman Islands”.
“The Commission proudly supports and commends local organisations and government agencies such as the Chamber of Commerce, the Department of Environment and the National Trust for the Cayman Islands on their efforts to raise awareness for Earth Day,” he said.
Earth Day is celebrated annually on 22 April and was first celebrated in 1970. Earth Day activities are now held in more than 193 countries and globally coordinated by the Earth Day Network (EDN). This year’s theme, ‘Environmental and Climate Literacy’, is a three-year campaign coordinated by the EDN and focused on promoting mandatory environmental and climate literacy, civic engagement and sustainable economic development.
Dan Abrams, Director of Earth Day for the EDN, said, “As we face the realities of climate change – unpredictable temperatures, endangered species, and an increasing number of severe weather events – ensuring that our children are prepared to become environmentally literate citizens is more essential than ever.”
Earth Day 2016 marked a significant achievement as it was the day that the Paris Agreement on Climate Change was signed by the United States, China and approximately 120 other countries. The signing of this Agreement committed signatories to work toward restricting the increase of global temperatures to less than 2 degrees Celsius by the year 2100.
Details on how Earth Day is celebrated by the EDN can be found here.
Category: Land Habitat, Marine Environment, Science & Nature
The earth will be around long long after all the climate crazed morons are gone.
3
2
Odd that scientific fact is ignored to suit crazed political agenda. Like guns, hate foreigners, deny science…..
1
1
Less time spent teaching them about magical sky fairies would be a good start.
5
0
Amen
2
0
Teach the kids to read then they will be able to understand what world Govs. and each and everyone of us have done to the planet. Ignorance can be fixed by education.
3
0
As can religiosity.
0
1
Religiousositynessly
0
1
This and previous governments don’t give a toss about Earth day. Just look at the non existant recycling, total objection by CUC to solar power and no plan for public transport to reduce car usage. I do believe a certain MLA said that Cayman has no impact on global warming well the crap we throw into the air we certainly do.
The government look at Earth day as a group of idiots tidying up the island for free.!!!!!!!!
6
2
Well, we can appreciate there is room to improve, but you’ve got to dial back your attack a bit. Unlike 10 or 20 years ago, there is quite a bit of voluntary recycling going on, and CUC is bringing on stream an enormous solar array. You can’t say that NOTHING is going on. It would be credible to say we could DO MORE (which will likely always be the case)!
1
0
Really?
Guess dear Austin Smith had to find some way of grabbing a headline again. He’ll be the next one to get an OBE!
5
0
I think that Mr. Austin should try to educate them Politicians in Government too , cause without educating them the kids in schools would have very little chance of helping to preventing anything from happening .
5
0
Put the flag up for this one. Better we are wise about this rather than just heads firmly planted in the sand.
1
3
Looking forward to seeing all of you at the March for Science / Concert for Conservation Saturday evening on Harbour Drive.
4
2
Huh?
0
0