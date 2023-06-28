Climate policy wins public backing

(CNS): Caymanians are demonstrating that they are very concerned about the impact climate change is going to have on these islands in the coming years. Government officials report receiving very positive feedback about the draft Climate Change Policy during the current public consultation period, which ends Friday.

With just a few days left for people to take the survey or submit comments, the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency is urging members of the public who have not yet given their feedback to take a few minutes to do the online survey or submit comments directly.

Lisa-Ann Hurlston-McKenzie, the ministry’s senior policy advisor for the environment and resiliency, said the feedback has been overwhelmingly supportive.

“Based on the feedback we are receiving, the Cayman Islands community is largely supportive of the need for a climate change policy that will help our islands navigate the serious challenges posed by sea level rise, increased air and sea temperatures and more intense rainfall events and tropical storms,” she said.

“We have received some very constructive insights that will help refine some of the proposed strategies. The community understands the impacts of the status quo on their health, their cost of living and their quality of life, and they want to see our islands move towards greater climate resiliency and a more sustainable economy while protecting our environment. Overall, the feedback has been clear that this policy is something the Cayman Islands urgently needs,” Hurlston added.

In the final week of public consultation, the ministry is completing a series of targeted stakeholder focus groups with key local sectors, such as real estate, planning and development, financial services, reinsurance, tourism and education, Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn said.

“These meetings are important to ensuring collaborators in the public, private and non-profit sectors feel the proposed strategies meet the stated goals, are workable and start discussions that will feed into implementation planning, which will begin as soon as the policy is approved,” Ahearn said, as she encouraged the wider public to review the draft policy and provide comments.

The policy aims to build resiliency against the most severe climate risks, position the country to take advantage of low-or zero-carbon economic opportunities and protect the important services provided by our unique natural ecosystems.

Watch a virtual presentation of the draft policy below and take the CNS straw polls.

32 Climate Change Policy Do you believe that a climate change policy is necessary? Yes 24 No 8 I don't know 0