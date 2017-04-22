Youngest lifer given 28-year term

(CNS): Chakane Jameile “CJ” Scott, the youngest person in HMP Northward who is serving a life sentence for murder, has been given a 28 year minimum tariff under the Conditional Release Law. As he delivered his ruling Friday, Justice Alex Henderson said that because Scott was just 18 years old when he killed his friend, Asher McGaw (20), in the early hours of 22 September 2011, he could take his age into consideration when arriving at the minimum time he must serve.

The judge reduced the tariff from the 30 years set out in the law because he said it was reasonable to conclude from his age that Scott’s “level of insight, maturity and understanding” was less than a mature adult.

The law recommends that the minimum term a person convicted of murder should serve before they are eligible to be considered for release should be 30 years. But the legislation gives the court some discretion to increase or decrease the tariff depending on the circumstances of a case, and the age of an offender at the time of a killing is one identified in the law.

But there was little else for the judge to consider in Scott’s case. He did not give evidence at trial and no motive was ever established as to why he killed McGaw, as the two young adults had been out drinking together that night in East End with a third friend, who was the witness in the case.

In the early morning hours, the three young men were hanging around near the East End clinic messing around with a flare gun. Scott was believed to have shot McGaw three times with a real firearm sometime after McGaw had let off the flare gun. With no other information about Scott or the circumstances of the case, his age was the only factor for Justice Henderson, who was also the trial judge in the case, to consider.

Scott has been in jail since he was arrested soon after the murder took places, so he has already served more than five years. He can therefore expect to have his first conditional release hearing in the autumn of 2039.

The local man is one of a list of around 15 lifers who are to be given set terms for the mandatory life sentences they received for murder as a result of new legislation implemented last year to meet the requirements of the Bill of Rights.

Following his judgment in the Scott case Friday, Henderson began a hearing submission on the tariff for Trevino Bodden, who is serving a life sentence for the murder of two brothers in East End in November 2006. Bodden, who has already served more than ten years in jail, was 20 years old when he killed Bernard Scott and Renold Pearson in East End after a fight on Fiddlers Way.

Category: Courts, Crime