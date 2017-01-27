Former top cop to hit the campaign trail

(CNS): Rudolph Dixon, a former deputy commissioner at the RCIPS whose career was derailed when he was caught up in the controversial internal police corruption probe, Operation Tempura, has thrown his hat into the political ring. Dixon has confirmed that he will be running as an independent candidate in the constituency of Cayman Brac East, the seat that the current speaker, Juliana O’Connor-Connolly, is also likely to contest on behalf of the PPM.

Dixon (55) was awarded what is believed to have been a substantial but still undisclosed pay-out from the public purse more than five years ago as a result of his arrest in 2008, subsequent acquittal of misconduct charges and ultimately damaged police career.

The former senior police officer said he will officially launch his political bid on the Brac on 4 February. The constituency that Dixon is campaigning in had 511 registered voters as of 12 January. While another 13 people registered in the Sister Islands across both constituencies during the final registration weekend, it will only change the final figure of registered voters in CBE for Election Day by a handful of votes.

In the 2013 election, under the multi-member system, in which each voter in the Sister Islands had two votes, 835 people voted. Juliana O’Connor-Connolly received 461 votes from electors across the whole of Cayman Brac and Little Cayman — just over 55% of the ballot — while her then rival but now PPM party colleague, Moses Kirkconnell, secured 628 votes, or 75%.

While both of the returned candidates received votes from across the entire island, it is no secret that O’Connor-Connolly’s home base is in the heart of the new CBE constituency, even though she only receiving 160 votes from the polling stations on the islands’ eastern side, compared to 239 from the west.

If the speaker runs in the 2017 election, the first where the country’s now 21,000 voters will all have just one vote in the 19 single member seats, she will almost certainly opt for CBE.

But Dixon could prove a formidable opponent to the incumbent, who has represented the Sister Islands for more than twenty years. A popular leadership figure after his time in the RCIPS, with a strong family base on the Brac, where he now lives full-time, many see the former deputy commissioner as a victim of Operation Tempura, which upset a very promising career and it is unlikely that he will be damaged by the affair.

Dixon was arrested by the UK officers from Scotland Yard in the very early stages of the discredited Operation Tempura probe into police corruption. He was first accused of making potential charges for the illegal numbers game being run out of a bar on the Brac go away, and of directing other officers to drop charges against a former senior police officer arrested for DUI.

The first allegation was soon dropped, however, and no charges were ever brought. Dixon did go to trial regarding the DUI case but the evidence revealed in court showed lawful reasons why the case against the allegedly drunk ex-cop, Rudy Evans, never progressed. These involved the circumstances of the arrest, where the officer was off-duty at the time and not in uniform. Also in dispute was whether Dixon, who was called by the duty sergeant at the time, had given an order not to pursue the case because of the problems with the arrest or whether he had simply offered advice based on what he was told.

The jury wasn’t convinced Dixon had committed any crime and unanimously acquitted the one-time top cop, who had been tipped as a potential commissioner. Given the public suspension and the scandals surrounding the wider Tempura fiasco, Dixon never returned to the job and was eventually paid out of the service.

