Suckoo teams up with McLean in BT race

(CNS) Alva Suckoo has revealed that he will be joining forces with Gilbert McLean, a former health minister in the first UDP administration, in the Bodden Town race. Suckoo started his political career with the UDP, opted to run for office in his first election with the PPM, but then crossed the floor to become an independent at the end of 2015. The men claim they are part of a wider ‘alliance’ of undisclosed other potential independent candidates, but the two of them will be supporting each other in the Bodden Town campaign.

In a release Tuesday, Suckoo said he will be running as a candidate in the constituency of Newlands, while Gilbert Mclean said he will be running in Bodden Town West.

Despite the support for each other and the others in the alliance who have agreed to work together, the two men insisted they were independents. They also said they were prepared to work with other candidates who are contesting the election who share similar goals and values and are prepared to work for the benefit of the people of the Cayman Islands. They said that a manifesto setting out the district and national goals of the candidates will be published shortly.

But the two declared candidates did not say if those goals will be supported by these unamed alliance members or at least eight other candidates who, if were elected alongside Suckoo and McLean, could ensure whatever policies they have in mind could ever become a reality.

The Bodden Town duo were, however, quick to claim the endorsement of the former PPM member and veteran MLA for Bodden Town, Anthony Eden. CNS understands that Eden will be stepping down at this election and will not be running for office after more around 25 years as an MLA.

Suckoo had followed Eden across the floor from the Progressive benches to the opposition side of the LA at the end of 2015. Eden deserted the PPM, the party he helped to establish, in a row over rights for same-sex couples. He began vilifying and condemning members of Cayman’s gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender community on religious grounds during a debate about the definition of marriage in 2015 and has been at the forefront of a religious and very conservative campaign to block any moves to bestow equal rights on members of the LGBT community. Both McLean and Suckoo have also backed that campaign.

