Driving in Cayman
Road Safety Advocate writes: Being a road user in the Cayman Islands is becoming an increasingly dangerous activity. When I say “road user”, I am not just referring to drivers — I mean pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists, scooter riders and electric bike users too.
Far too many tragic deaths have left families shattered, particularly in 2024. While it’s easy to place blame on individuals or circumstances, I believe we need to collectively examine the root causes of these incidents. There are several areas that demand urgent attention if we are to reduce road fatalities.
Flashy advertisements from the RCIPS and NRA won’t solve the problem; here’s what needs to be addressed:
- Road Design and Signage
The layout of our roads and roundabouts is deeply flawed. The NRA frequently installs bollards to curb overtaking and improper lane usage, but this only patches the problem. Poorly designed roads often contribute to accidents. For example, how often have you driven on a road only to encounter a sudden narrowing without adequate warning? While we have electronic billboards displaying flashy slogans from our favourite King of the Billboard, there’s a lack of clear, real-time information about road closures or changes to the road usage. Additionally, many roundabouts are simply too narrow to function effectively.
- Left-Hand Drive Vehicles
Due to our proximity to the US, many vehicles here are left-hand drive. However, this creates significant blind spots as we drive on the left-hand side of the road. In the US, left-hand drive vehicles are appropriate because they drive on the right side of the road. The mismatch here puts drivers at a disadvantage. While controversial, restricting future imports of left-hand drive vehicles could address some of the issues contributing to accidents.
- User Behaviour and Responsibility
Unsafe practices are widespread and not limited to any single group. Drivers frequently overtake on the left, misuse turning lanes, and ignore solid white and double yellow lines. Many fail to choose the correct lanes on roundabouts or change lanes mid-turn. Cyclists often ride against traffic instead of with it, and pedestrians walk with traffic rather than against it.
Being a road user comes with responsibility — not just for our safety but for others too. That means obeying the laws, not drinking and driving, and showing kindness on the road.
- Enforcement of Traffic Laws
Law enforcement on our roads appears alarmingly absent. Police presence is rare, and violations — such as overtaking on the left, driving without functioning lights, or using vehicles in unroadworthy conditions — go unchecked. For example, I regularly see vehicles with broken brake lights or orange plates on the roads. These infractions have penalties, but they’re rarely enforced.
Police should be more visible on busy routes like Seven Mile Road and at roundabouts, ensuring that turning lanes are not misused for overtaking. Regular speed traps and stricter law enforcement would act as a deterrent and promote safer road use. I can count on one hand the frequency I saw police vehicles during Operation Winter Guardian.
As you can see, improving road safety requires action from all road users —drivers, pedestrians, cyclists, policymakers, and law enforcement. Let us demand better from ourselves and the institutions responsible for ensuring safety on our roads.
Category: Viewpoint
Totally agree!!
Additional point… how about some parking laws???
The question isn’t what is wrong with driving in Cayman. It is what is right which is very little. The roads are ok if you drive the speed limit. And to paraphrase, cars don’t cause accidents, drivers do so let’s leave LHD, Honda Fits and safety inspections out of the equation. These are irrelevant.
Stopping for no reason to let someone out of a junction is absolutely mind-boggling. It causes all sorts of issues / fender-benders etc.
LHD vehicles are not really an issue.
The issue is driver behavior and traffic enforcement. These people drive like maniacs because they are so wildly stupid and ignorant that they do not know/care that their behavior will cost their own life or someone else’s.
How often do we see kids in cars with no seatbelt walking around in the car, let alone a car seat.
Imagine being so careless for your own child’s life that you don’t put a seatbelt on them. Imagine being so careless for your own life that you drive soooo fast, just to get nowhere five seconds faster. Imagine thinking that your time on the commute is more valuable than someone else’s life.
Do you know how hard it is to flip a Honda fit on flat ground? Police need to be out in force, with the helicopter and everything, and start pulling these maniacs over all day, every day. And if they’re doing certain speeds or behavior and they’re permit holders SEND THEM HOME TODAY!
With regard to overtaking on the left I thought I would share a quick story. I taught both my kids to drive to a decent standard, I also taught them lane discipline. When on the test my daughter would move over to the left lane when appropriate, the examiner asked what she was doing, which she explained. She was told to stop doing that as that’s not what we do here…Driving instructors don’t teach it, examiners don’t enforce it and anyone who grew up here only ever drove on single lane roads.
The poster sounds absolutely clueless. The roads are good compared to countries with far better accident rates, the left hand drive cars are fine, infact the vast majority of KSI crashes are RHD import Hondas from Japan and lastly undertaking/passing on the left is only possible is the slow car is in the wrong lane.
So 1/4. And no mention of our acceptance of Jamaican licenses or our very basic test.
“Drivers frequently overtake on the left”
If car A is passed on the left car A is most likely in the wrong lane. The Cayman road code (and the UK highway code on which it is based) are both clear that the right lane is for overtaking and you should otherwise move back into the left lane.
It’s not just on highways, it is at junctions where a car is stopped to turn. You have to stop there. How many times have I seen cars overtake on the gravel side because they don’t want to wait 30 seconds and then nearly cause an accident. It happens all the time at the junction for Walkers Road and Memorial Avenue.
Actually, if Car A is passed on the left, Car A is likely travelling at the speed limit and Car B is exceeding it.
But in most cases the car incorrectly overtaking on the left is also going 20mph above the speed limit.
Can someone please explain this to the police?
The problem needs to be addressed at the immigration level. We have a population problem whereby the infrastructure can’t keep up with the number of people (and cars) that have arrived on island over just 5-8 years, many from countries that have very different customs.
Growth seems to be the only thing politicians care about, because it can be measured, often ignoring quality of life which has dropped considerably on island if you include traffic and beach erosion, etc.
That and we are also importing people from countries who have very lax driving standards. I’ve lost count of the amount of time I’ve nearly got into accidents caused by Jamaicans, Indians, and Filipinos. This isn’t a slight on them in general but on their driving abilities. Some may say I’m unfairly targeting these nationals but there is nothing wrong with my observation skills. I am merely reporting what I see and what my friends and family have also experienced.
I look forward to the resident idiotic pancakes (politicians included) that do not realise that it’s likely significant portion of single vehicle collisions that occur are likely to because they are blinded by LHD vehicles.
If only there were a solution, some sort of cheap, legally mandated quick fix, such as… *drum roll*.. Beam Adaptors and they cost less than an hour minimum wage (hospitality only, sorry)
I suspect that would lose votes. Much like requiring license plates on the “big chaos” dump trucks with engine brakes that blight the place.
The cruise shippers and stayover tourists sure do love sitting at the White Whale looking at a load of Containers getting their fish and chips seasoned with diesel fumes and their ears molested by gravel trucks.
Have we tried giving another massive contract to tender to run a report for us?
Such a rant and not a single word about alcohol…
That goes under User Baehaviour and Responsibility?
Alcohol doesn’t drive, it’s just some drivers best copilot.
In the UK, police prosecute on dashcam evidence provided by the public.
Its about time Cayman adopted this practice.
If they cant even police the roads while on patrol what makes you think they would do that?
Everyday I nearly get into an accident due to poor driving skills of idiots in the road.
The classic is idiots in the left hand lane on ALT roundabout deciding to take the third exit (Turning right across the pathway of cars).
Traffic Cops just do soft targeting for speeders to raise revenue instead of targeting poor drivers.
No mention of the horrible Taxi drivers always using their phones, driving 30mph in 40mph zone, no seatbelt, no indicators to merge or to show intentions at round abouts. Switching lanes on the roundabouts. I could be here all day as the list goes on…
This is a testing issue. There is NO WAY you could pass a UK/EU basic driving test if you can’t negotiate a roundabout safely. Turning right using the left lane would be an instant fail. Until we bring in a proper driving test nothing will change.
Large construction trucks who insist on sitting in the outside lane all the way from Bodden Town to Georgetown honking their horns like children at other construction vehicles. A curfew on them being on the road should be introduced. Absolute menace. A stringent check on those driving them would certainly be an interesting objective for the police.
Driving in Cayman you say, is it not more like a competition to see how many road rules you can break, how much property damage, bodily injury and general mayhem can be inflicted. It strikes me as being akin to Whacky Races in real life! Judging by recent figures; 40 speeders are caught in just one day, 88 crashes in one week and 14 deaths last year there needs to be a paradigm shift in RCIPS enforcement tactics whilst bringing all available tech to bare to effect any significant change to the status quo.
Number 4 is lacking immensely! Maybe if officers would just do their jobs instead of hanging out for a paycheck, drivers would respect laws of the roadways.
Many good points, but leave the left hand drive cars out of the line of fire. Such a car in the hands of a prudent driver is much safer than a RHD in the hands of a construction worker who is late to his next jobsite.
1 and 2 are absolute nonsense. If you cannot use our excellent roads or drive a LHD car safely then I strongly suspect you are part of the problem.
It is notable that you don’t mention our pathetically simple test which, IMO is the route cause of our poor driving. Many of our drivers, including Police drivers, could not pass the most basic European test. They are not safe driving at any speed. It should be noted that European roads are for the most part worse then ours, have higher speed limits, worse weather and 1/10th of the accident rate.
Wholeheartedly agree and it is the most glaring evidence of government incompetence that successive governments have done very little about except building more and more roads.
Advice to the next government, whoever you are. Appear competent and effective by fixing the one thing that every voter interacts with every single day. Or, as previous governments have done, maintain the status quo as a prominent testament to your total ineptitude and pray you have no decent competition in the next election. It is fairly safe bet to be fair.
Wearing dark clothes, walking along a dimly lit road, with back to oncoming traffic is so incredibly stupid and should be a ticketable offense.
As is riding a dark bike, with no lights on it in a dimly lit area, whist wearing dark clothing and cycling against the traffic.
You just can’t fix stupidity.
I’ll stop overtaking on the left when Auntie Teedee stops driving 34 mph on the right.
Make LPH and ETH great (a 50 mph zone).
You should learn to drive correctly!
Agreed. One slow driver in the right lane can cause misery for 20 cars behind. Several means drivers weaving in and out all the way down the highway.
Many drivers don’t appear to know you’re supposed to return to the left lane after overtaking, no doubt they are from the US and Jamaica where lane discipline is not a thing.
One option would be to paint “RETURN TO LEFT” on the right hand lane.
Where do you live? the cars “weaving in and out all down the highway” are almost always driving at excessive speed.