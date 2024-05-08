Boggy Sand application returns to CPA

Site on Boggy Sand Road on 7 December 2023 with a partially constructed deck (Source: DoE)

(CNS): An application has been made to build a wooden deck on top of a concrete base, which is all that is now left of a cabana on Boggy Sand Road that became the subject of a controversial judicial review. Without planning permission, the owners have already started to build the deck on the same footprint as the cabana, located right on the ocean’s edge in a marine conservation area, despite advice by the Department of Environment that there should be no structures there at all.

The property is part of The Sands Residence, and the developers, K&B Ltd, want to build the wooden deck for the residents of that luxury condo development to use.

The project has become symbolic of the ongoing friction between the Central Planning Authority and the National Conservation Council as the owners seek to build on the existing structure, even though it is falling into the ocean.

In September last year, the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal dismissed the CPA’s appeal against the Grand Court’s findings that the DoE was right to direct the board to refuse planning permission, a lawful order that was ignored. The developers then tore down the controversial cabana across from the main development.

The owners had originally sought to build a two-storey, partially glass cabana as part of a recreational area for the condo complex. However, the structure is failing because it was badly designed and built far too close to the ocean. The site has a history of erosion, largely because of the hard structures, such as the seawall, that have been built on the active beach.

Late last year, even though they did not have planning permission, the developers began constructing the wooden deck. The application is now due to be heard by the CPA on Wednesday.

The DoE met with the developers in January to discuss concerns relating to the work going on at the location, given that it is adjacent to a marine reserve that is protected under the National Conservation Act.

An engineer’s report revealed safety concerns about the remaining concrete base and sea wall. The DoE has pointed out that any remedial work to repair this failing structure poses a direct threat to the marine environment because metals, debris and chemicals can easily get into the sea, threatening fish and corals. The DoE experts have also questioned whether the CPA can allow a structure that poses such a safety risk to remain in place, let alone build a deck on top of it.

“The DoE has discussed at length the grave concerns about the vulnerability of the development of this site, given its proximity to the sea and associated wave activity/loading and scour in the two previous planning applications for development on this site,” the technocrats noted in the official submissions to the CPA.

“The relentless force of the sea has destroyed this structure because it has been poorly positioned and poorly designed. Whilst the proposed deck may provide a cosmetic solution, the forces acting on the structures, e.g. wave loading, will persist and the sea will continue to scour and undermine the property. Based on well-documented climate change predictions for the region, the impacts of sea level rise and increased intensity of hurricane and storm activity will increase the vulnerability of this site,” the DoE added.

The department has said that a major storm could damage the structure even more, which would likely result in debris being washed into the marine protected area.

“It is very clear that this site is not a good location for built development and the seawall probably should never have been granted planning permission a decade ago,” the DoE stated. “It is evident that within a very short period the structure is failing, partly due to an inappropriate design and partly due to its position in an inappropriate location. It would therefore seem futile to try to permit further development on this problematic site.”

The DoE pointed out that the CPA could require the demolition of this structure if it is deemed unsafe by the building department. However, whatever happens with this structure, there will be a direct adverse effect on the MPA.