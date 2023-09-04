Controversial cabana torn down after court decision

Cabana being dismantled on Friday

(CNS): The cabana on Boggy Sand Beach, which is behind the long-running courtroom battle between the National Conservation Council and the Central Planning Authority, was taken down this weekend. Following Friday’s decision by the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal, when the CPA’s appeal against a judicial review was dismissed, workmen began dismantling the failing structure. Although it sits in a marine park, planning permission was not required for the work.

Stakeholders in the development sector and some sections of government had hoped that this appeal would support and clarify the position taken by the CPA that the Department of Environment, acting on behalf of the NCC, does not have the legal power under the National Conservation Act to direct its decisions. However, a statement from the board in the wake of the ruling implied that the members still believe they cannot be directed by the DoE.

The CPA still claims that the directive issued by the DoE director to the CPA in this case was unlawful and that “it is for the CPA to determine for itself whether an adverse effect is likely before it refers the matter to the NCC”.

The appeal court has sent the application back to the CPA for reconsideration, and the board said it would “endeavour to provide more detailed reasons for its decision regarding its consideration of section 41 of the NCA“, as it still believes this is the only reason why the appeal failed.

This means that the two government entities remain in disagreement over the wider application of the National Conservation Act. Given the CPA’s position that the NCA does not give the DoE director the “statutory remit to unlawfully interfere with or usurp the functions of the CPA”, the board might still grant planning approval for a new cabana to be rebuilt on the site as the sea wall remains in situ, potentially breaching the law once again.

The appeal court ruling, written by Sir Alan Moses, states: “The moral of this appeal is that the CPA must follow the route prescribed by section 41(3) and the guidance issued by the NCC.”

He explained that the board must consider whether any permission it proposes to grant would or was likely to have an adverse effect and set out its reasons for its answer to that question.

“If it considers that harm can be reduced or eliminated by conditions, it may propose them to the NCC and argue for its conclusion, recognising that the final decision as the efficacy of such conditions is for the NCC,” the ruling states. “If it considers that, given adequate conditions, the benefits of the development will outweigh the harm, then, again it can and should argue the case with NCC.”

In its statement, the CPA pointed the finger at the DoE for seeking a judicial review instead of asking Cabinet to resolve the issue. It also accused the DoE and the NCC of not being interested in discussing alternative ways of resolving grievances, claiming it had to defend itself against the judicial review.

However, the DoE was successful in the JR and it was the CPA that chose to appeal the “flawed decision of the Grand Court”. In the wake of the ruling against it, the CPA has said it reserves its right to appeal the CICA judgment to the Privy Council but that it “will carefully consider the CICA’s guidance and, going forward… will seek to improve its decision making and recording process accordingly”.

The CPA said it understands that the judgment of the Court of Appeal confirmed that the communication and consultative processes between the CPA and the NCC needed to be improved so that it is more cooperative. However, the CPA still contends that the DoE’s directive was unlawful and that it is the CPA, not the DoE, who must decide whether it is obliged to refer any application to the NCC, even though the board has no technical expertise in environmental matters.

In its statement, the CPA hoped that better cooperation between the two entities could “foster a working relationship that better reflects the open and transparent process required by the NCA” and that it looked forward to working with the NCC to settle and streamline the consultation and review process moving forward. However, given the CPA’s interpretation of both the law and the appeal court decision, it seems that the two parties remain a long way from agreement.

The CPA also made a swipe at the political arm of government, particularly Premier Wayne Panton, who is responsible for the National Conservation Council in his role as minister for sustainability. Panton was also the author of the National Conservation Act and leads the PACT Government, which was formed on a policy platform of sustainable development.

The CPA called on Cabinet to “assist in settling any issues between the CPA and NCC, in order to avoid further unnecessary litigation between the two public authorities and/or affected interested parties”.