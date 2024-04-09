Bank saves customer from potential scam

(CNS): The RCIPS Financial Crime Investigation Unit (FCIU) is warning residents about the latest financial scam targeting people in the Cayman Islands after a local bank intervened to prevent one of their customers from being conned. Police said the scam involves the crooks contacting the victims by phone posing as a credit card security or a bank employee and asking for the victim’s help in a fraud investigation.

As part of this fake “investigation”, the perpetrators ask the victim to authorise a transaction that is ultimately transferred to the scammers’ accounts. They also tell the victim that the nature of the investigation means that they should not let anyone else know what they are doing to help them entrap the “thieves”.

However, last Friday, 5 April, the RCIPS was alerted to the scam by staff at Butterfield Bank who had noticed that an older customer was attempting to conduct an uncharacteristic transaction. The police made contact with the victim and action was taken in time to prevent the transaction from being completed. The customer did not lose any money.

The FCIU is warning residents to be wary of calls from someone claiming to be from credit card security asking them to conduct a transaction. Financial investigators will not ask you to transfer funds in order to entrap criminals, the police said.

The RCIPS also thanked Butterfield Bank for taking immediate action in response to the suspicious transaction.