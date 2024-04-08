UPM issues policy priority document up to 2026
(CNS): With a year to go before Cayman Islands voters go to the polls, the United People’s Movement Government has released a new document to cover its strategic priorities between now and 2026, which appears to be based on the broad outcome in the budget and strategic policy statement delivered by Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly last year. However, she has said on a number of occasions that she will not be running for office in 2025.
The document is said to represent the focus of the UPM in its last year, though the administration is a coalition of independents not necessarily aligned on policy direction.
Even after the ousting of former premier Wayne Panton and the subsequent Cabinet reshuffle, it is understood that ministers remain divided on a number of issues, such as over-development and minimum wage, and that consensus remains elusive for the group of MPs who ran on different political platforms during the 2021 General Election.
According to the new document published on the government website on Friday, the priorities are broad and ambiguous enough for the Cabinet and caucus to support. However, they don’t point to any specific actions or legislative amendments that would lead to concrete change to address the cost of living, immigration challenges, runaway development or access to affordable homes and healthcare.
“The United People’s Movement (UPM) Government’s foremost commitment is to being people-centric,” the document states under the first priority to improve the quality of life for everyone here.
“We believe that our policies, initiatives and priorities should be crafted with the sole purpose of uplifting our people and enhancing their quality of life, both as individuals and as a collective. The concept of quality of life, as defined by the World Health Organization, is a multifaceted one that encompasses an individual’s perception of their position in life, taking into account their cultural context, value systems, goals, expectations, standards and concerns.”
The document says these include nation-building projects, sustainability discussions and socio-economic policies that positively impact physical and mental health, access to housing, education, transport and mobility, employment opportunities, the natural and built environment, sports, recreation and leisure, social belonging, individual and community assets, safety, security and freedom.
Citing rush hour traffic congestion as an example of the sort of problems the government wants to solve, it said the quality of life demands a holistic approach, one that takes into account all facets of living and strategically deploys government resources to effect meaningful change.
Under the fifth priority, “Protect and Promote Caymanian Culture, Heritage and Identity”, the government said this was a shared goal transcending all ministries and portfolios to ensure that the unique culture, rich heritage and distinct identity of the Caymanian people are preserved and passed on to future generations.
“We acknowledge the rapid transformation of our society and the challenges it has posed for many Caymanians,” the document states. “The scale and pace of societal and demographic changes have left many Caymanians grappling with the fear of being left behind or excluded.
“To address this concern, the UPM Government recognizes the need for tangible, intentional, and transformative actions to be taken by the Government, the private sector, civil society, and the community. support for cultural activities, preservation of built history, and the arts is crucial, we must also clearly define and present the Cayman Islands brand, weaving it into our economic drivers.”
The government said the education system plays a central role in facilitating positive change, and as the country hosts over 130 nationalities as part of its transient workforce, the need to “unequivocally define our identity” becomes more pressing.
But with just about twelve months to go before the general election, it is unlikely that the current administration will be able to do much to bring about any meaningful change in relation to the goals as many of the issues are deep-seated and systemic problems caused by historic policies relating to numerous issues from immigration to planning.
Furthermore, it appears that the fundamental policy changes required are unlikely to be implemented in their last year due to continued reports of disagreements in the caucus and Cabinet, policies that seem to conflict with each other, and a government dependence on work permit fees that undermines the incentive to address the importation of cheap labour.
There is no indication yet that the UPM will be campaigning on a united platform when the election campaign starts in around ten months’ time.
Nevertheless, the government is asking the general public to read the document and send feedback to communications@gov.ky.
Nothing more than a word salad. Nothing will be accomplished 🤡🤡🤡
A 20 page leaflet of buzzword garbage. Notably: zero priority given to missing transparency, honesty, accountability, and public-private corruption. Reap what you sow Cayman.
2026 is the next regularly scheduled election interval, but voters have the power to call early elections whenever they like. Our MPs would do better to understand that.
I thought in 25-30 years Cayman will become uninhabitable due to flooding. Is it being addressed?
LOL is all I can say. Affordable housing should be priority but they are too focused pleasing the wealthy developers. I’ll die of old age before they do something about it.
CNS, can you please add a ROTFLMAO 🤣 voting button to the voting buttons above please? It seems like the only appropriate response.
Read through the document – just a copied and pasted list of platitudes that are entirely meaningless and pointless
“Utilising sports to enhance the lives of our people.” appears 5 times under 5 different topics some of which make absolutely no sense – how do sports help us ‘enhance competitiveness while meeting international standards’
Its basically just a document saying the government is good and are going to do good things – what are those things you ask? Don’t worry they are good!
Not something I say often but reading that document was a literal waste of time
the upm reality:
little will get done but we will spend the most than any government ever in cayman history.
lots of empty words from a government without the backbone to hold a press conference.
welcome to wonderland.
pure waffle and the sound of many cans being kicked down the road.
pact/ppm were not much better but this is by far the most inept government ever…all overseen by one of the most inept governors ever
More blah, just in one package!
@CNS can you please reach out to the premiers office and ask her to explain what she actually means by what she is saying? It’s just words thrown together.
Someone needs to put her on the spot. Ju Ju, explain to us, the people, what you actually plan to do for the people of these islands or get lost and never come back.
That’s a lot of words from Ju Ju No Clue.
If she had any sense of honour she would resign right now and disappear with her ill gotten gains as the abject failure of a politician and leader that she is.
Then again, so would the rest of parasites in that building in GT.
Something has gone terribly wrong when Big Mac appears to be the only politician to actually have achieved anything for the people of this country (whether it’s right or wrong is not the point).
That shows just how little the other pigs are able to do if Big Mac is the bar.
Might we suggest less obese people in parliament for example? If they can’t take care of themselves, how can they take care of us?
More UPM BS for the stinking pile. Words are meaningless, these rhetorical policy statements are just that. Who in their right mind except those won over by a quick handout, kitchen appliance, paved driveway or Christmas turkey thinks any of this policy will be acted upon by these master Muppets?
Quick lets kill some turtles and eat them.
That will define our identity
Policy priority number one. Make as much money as possible by exploiting their position. Priority number 2. Get re-elected. Repeat. .
This woman certainly can not be serious with this bunch of BS? What a government we have, they can’t find their backside using both there hands. By the way, where is the esteemed minister for Labor Mr Seymour at lately? Elections can not come soon enough.