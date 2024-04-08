UPM issues policy priority document up to 2026

Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly at the 2024 Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum

(CNS): With a year to go before Cayman Islands voters go to the polls, the United People’s Movement Government has released a new document to cover its strategic priorities between now and 2026, which appears to be based on the broad outcome in the budget and strategic policy statement delivered by Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly last year. However, she has said on a number of occasions that she will not be running for office in 2025.

The document is said to represent the focus of the UPM in its last year, though the administration is a coalition of independents not necessarily aligned on policy direction.

Even after the ousting of former premier Wayne Panton and the subsequent Cabinet reshuffle, it is understood that ministers remain divided on a number of issues, such as over-development and minimum wage, and that consensus remains elusive for the group of MPs who ran on different political platforms during the 2021 General Election.

According to the new document published on the government website on Friday, the priorities are broad and ambiguous enough for the Cabinet and caucus to support. However, they don’t point to any specific actions or legislative amendments that would lead to concrete change to address the cost of living, immigration challenges, runaway development or access to affordable homes and healthcare.

“The United People’s Movement (UPM) Government’s foremost commitment is to being people-centric,” the document states under the first priority to improve the quality of life for everyone here.

“We believe that our policies, initiatives and priorities should be crafted with the sole purpose of uplifting our people and enhancing their quality of life, both as individuals and as a collective. The concept of quality of life, as defined by the World Health Organization, is a multifaceted one that encompasses an individual’s perception of their position in life, taking into account their cultural context, value systems, goals, expectations, standards and concerns.”

The document says these include nation-building projects, sustainability discussions and socio-economic policies that positively impact physical and mental health, access to housing, education, transport and mobility, employment opportunities, the natural and built environment, sports, recreation and leisure, social belonging, individual and community assets, safety, security and freedom.

Citing rush hour traffic congestion as an example of the sort of problems the government wants to solve, it said the quality of life demands a holistic approach, one that takes into account all facets of living and strategically deploys government resources to effect meaningful change.

Under the fifth priority, “Protect and Promote Caymanian Culture, Heritage and Identity”, the government said this was a shared goal transcending all ministries and portfolios to ensure that the unique culture, rich heritage and distinct identity of the Caymanian people are preserved and passed on to future generations.

“We acknowledge the rapid transformation of our society and the challenges it has posed for many Caymanians,” the document states. “The scale and pace of societal and demographic changes have left many Caymanians grappling with the fear of being left behind or excluded.

“To address this concern, the UPM Government recognizes the need for tangible, intentional, and transformative actions to be taken by the Government, the private sector, civil society, and the community. support for cultural activities, preservation of built history, and the arts is crucial, we must also clearly define and present the Cayman Islands brand, weaving it into our economic drivers.”

The government said the education system plays a central role in facilitating positive change, and as the country hosts over 130 nationalities as part of its transient workforce, the need to “unequivocally define our identity” becomes more pressing.

But with just about twelve months to go before the general election, it is unlikely that the current administration will be able to do much to bring about any meaningful change in relation to the goals as many of the issues are deep-seated and systemic problems caused by historic policies relating to numerous issues from immigration to planning.

Furthermore, it appears that the fundamental policy changes required are unlikely to be implemented in their last year due to continued reports of disagreements in the caucus and Cabinet, policies that seem to conflict with each other, and a government dependence on work permit fees that undermines the incentive to address the importation of cheap labour.

There is no indication yet that the UPM will be campaigning on a united platform when the election campaign starts in around ten months’ time.

Nevertheless, the government is asking the general public to read the document and send feedback to communications@gov.ky.