Seven people injured in two-vehicle East End crash

(CNS): Traffic police are investigating the cause of a collision in East End yesterday evening between an SUV and a pick-up truck that saw seven people taken to hospital. At around 6:40pm on Monday, the police were called to the scene on Sea View Road, where a red Kia Sorento and a grey Nissan Frontier had collided, causing the Kia to overturn. Officers from the Cayman Islands Fire Service extracted the five occupants from the SUV. They and the two people inside the Nissan truck were all taken to hospital.

According to a police press release, none of the seven injured people sustained life-threatening injuries.