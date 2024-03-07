7MB condo tower could set unlawful precedent
(CNS): Plans to convert a condo complex at the north end of Seven Mile Beach to a more than ten-storey tower poses such a dramatic change to the character of this tranquil area of the famous beach that it would be a breach of planning legislation to approve it, a lawyer has argued. Speaking at a Central Planning Authority meeting on behalf of more than two dozen objectors to the redevelopment of Aqua Bay, attorney Kate McClymont said the project would negatively impact Caymanians to enable just 21 overseas owners to get rich.
Aqua Bay was built in the 1980s and is nestled between The Palms and Silver Sands condo complexes on a very quiet stretch of Seven Mile Beach along a critical nesting habitat for turtles. However, as an ageing property, the owners of the 21 units made an agreement several years ago to redevelop and approached the Butler Group, the original developers, to rebuild the complex. Those developers have designed a controversial steel and glass tower of 38 units and dozens of owners from the neighbouring complexes are objecting for a catalogue of reasons.
During a contentious CPA meeting, Samuel Jackson, the lawyer representing the developer, insisted that the building fell within the broad spirit of the planning law. He denied that the density exceeded the regulations because the owners also own a piece of land across the street where some of the parking will be. He said that plot should be included in the calculation.
Jackson also denied that it was too tall. He said the building, which exceeds the 130-foot limit, did not fall foul of the law because three of the levels, including the underground parking and the top two levels, don’t count as they are not defined as storeys. However, that was questioned by members of the CPA.
The CPA must decide on technical issues, such as whether waivers are required and should be granted. However, the main arguments against granting planning permission made by McClymont were the drastic change that the building would have on this part of Seven Mile Beach, the precedent it would set, and the wider implications for all residents since there is still no sign of an updated national development plan.
The objectors have said the proposed tower is “strikingly out of keeping with the surrounding area and would overshadow” all the neighbouring property. McClymount appeared before the CPA on Wednesday, with more than 30 of the objectors in attendance, some of whom had flown in especially. She said it should be obvious to the CPA that the “scale of the over-development is so egregious that it breaches even the generous tolerance” in the planning regulations.
She said the project would lead to a “radical change to the character of the area” and set a precedent for further redevelopment of low-rise condos into high-density development. She said the CPA should not “sleepwalk into permitting” such a change without wider consultation and strategic planning.
Under the law, the CPA, in partnership with the planning department, is responsible for reviewing the National Development Plan every five years. McClymont argued that the board has not conducted that exercise since the current plan was rolled out in 1997 and has therefore been in breach of its statutory obligations for more than two decades.
Because of this, the CPA is not in a position to grant planning permission for the kind of development proposed by this application, and it would be unlawful if it did, McClymount said. She pointed out that if this project were given the green light, it would be part of a process that would literally keep the local population away from the beach, compounding the existing loss of both access and views of Seven Mile Beach.
Jackson argued that the CPA had a duty to promote tourism and that this condo tower would be part of the room stock. It met all the planning regulations, but because it was taller, it had drawn nothing more than “nimby” objections, he said.
But McClymont pointed out that the CPA has a duty under the law to look out for the interests of all Caymanians, not just developers. She said the board was not a rubberstamp and was there to protect the quality of life of all Caymanians, and blocking out the beach was not adding to the quality of life for most people who live here.
She argued that the application, which breached height and density regulations, was to further the financial interests of the developer and just 21 overseas owners and not the interests of the broader community. “Do the owners at Aqua Bay need to get richer on the backs of the Caymanian people?” she asked, noting the significant change this project would make to this area of the beach for everyone.
The case was adjourned to allow for closed-door deliberations. So far, there has been no public indication as to what the CPA will decide.
objections are flimsy at best and reeks of hypocrisy. precedent has been set elsewhere.if this was denied there would be serious grounds for legal challenge to ever turn it.
not sure what people have against modern sustainable development.
If anyone wants to stand for election on the basis of ending the development cartels total control of this country the majority of Caymanians would gladly vote for them.
They will get to it as soon as they implement Vision 2008!
None of these monstrosities are consistent with the old character of Grand Cayman and the Cayman Islands. Was the first one Kimpton Seafire? Whichever high rise was the first, that was the beginning of our ultimate destruction, and the ruination of anything special and unique that we might have once offered.
Up next: Sister Islands overbuilding and destruction. Infrastructure should ALWAYS precede construction. If we cannot afford the infrastructure upgrades to support the new construction, it should either become a cost of the construction, or the construction turned down. I am talking about roads, parking, sewage, waste management, recycling, water, etc.
Yes, I know. It’s good to have dreams.
The fundamental problem is that neither the CPA nor the Development & Planning Act and Regulations are fit for any purpose other than enriching the development cartel. The Development and Planning Act and Regulations have been systematically corrupted and no longer serve the interests of the public. The CPA ought to be permanently disbanded and the all amendments to the Development and Planning Act and Regulations enacted since 1995 ought to be repealed.
“CAYMAN GONE”: CLOSED-DOOR DECISIONS AND FOREIGN INVESTORS DRIVE AN ISLAND IDENTITY CRISIS
https://periodismoinvestigativo.com/2022/01/cayman-foreign-investors-identity-crisis/
If the CPA can approve those two monstrous towers along S Sound rd on a tiny plot where no highrises exist, they can approve anything.
Sadly, CPA will approve this! Greed knows no bounds in Cayman!
The Horse has left the stable. that whole stretch will be mini Miami.
They have no shame.
Thank you to those opposing this development.
Now if we could only move ahead with ending the branch of the real estate cartel that inflates prices through fees. That has been done in the US. Now is the time to end the abuse in Cayman.
https://edition.cnn.com/2024/03/15/economy/nar-realtor-commissions-settlement/index.html
CPA, just approve and lets have way more taller buildings. These create so many high paying construction jobs and opportunities for small Caymanian companies to get their workers onto these projects in different sub contractor positions. Mr. Chairman please do your job and overrule these silly objectors.
When was the last time you were on a construction site?
Please go visit one and see how many “highly paid” Caymanians you see walking around.
Note, he didn’t say it benefits the workers, it benefits the Caymanian owners that bring in WP holders.
Compelling arguments made by Kate McClymont on behalf of the objectors.
When will the madness stop?
Where in the National Development plan?
What is the government waiting for to deal with it?
McClymont is out of her league. If anyone actually cares about the National Development Plan, they would know from last year that the CPA is working on it and has been for some time. In fact, the Ministries of both Planning and Sustainable Development have been working with the CPA on it.
In fact the CPA has been working on it since 1977. It is only progress that is lacking. Soon come.
She wins all the big cases that matter so clearly holding her own in this space
So how is this any different than Watermark? Watermark has one storey of an above grade parking structure, 10 storeys of residences, and a rooftop with 4 private pools and decks for the 4 penthouse residences.
Watermark is in between two lowrise condos, Harbour Heights and Avalon.
Ummm….its not. Sorry, not “an unlawful precedent”
It is private land and 10 storeys are permitted under the law and is zoned as such. Maybe the CPA can quibble over one storey, but it is not within their remit under the law to reject the project out of hand.
EVERY development in Cayman (residential, commercial etc) comes with expected objections from neighbors. It is just noise. Because they want things to stay the same next door to them. Hell, I would probably throw a gratuitous letter in myself if someone was going to develop next to my house!
Kimpton broke the ground for building up, covering it with landscaping and saying it wasn’t a storey, but ‘underground parking’. Then Dart built the bridges they will develop on. The horse left the stables a long time ago…
10:09 am you are only partially correct. The CPA does NOT have the legal remit to vary the number of storeys so it is possible (and required) that they refuse it, if it does not comply with the legally permitted number of maximum stories.