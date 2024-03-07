7MB condo tower could set unlawful precedent

The proposed new Aqua Bay, artist’s rendition

(CNS): Plans to convert a condo complex at the north end of Seven Mile Beach to a more than ten-storey tower poses such a dramatic change to the character of this tranquil area of the famous beach that it would be a breach of planning legislation to approve it, a lawyer has argued. Speaking at a Central Planning Authority meeting on behalf of more than two dozen objectors to the redevelopment of Aqua Bay, attorney Kate McClymont said the project would negatively impact Caymanians to enable just 21 overseas owners to get rich.

Aqua Bay was built in the 1980s and is nestled between The Palms and Silver Sands condo complexes on a very quiet stretch of Seven Mile Beach along a critical nesting habitat for turtles. However, as an ageing property, the owners of the 21 units made an agreement several years ago to redevelop and approached the Butler Group, the original developers, to rebuild the complex. Those developers have designed a controversial steel and glass tower of 38 units and dozens of owners from the neighbouring complexes are objecting for a catalogue of reasons.

During a contentious CPA meeting, Samuel Jackson, the lawyer representing the developer, insisted that the building fell within the broad spirit of the planning law. He denied that the density exceeded the regulations because the owners also own a piece of land across the street where some of the parking will be. He said that plot should be included in the calculation.

Jackson also denied that it was too tall. He said the building, which exceeds the 130-foot limit, did not fall foul of the law because three of the levels, including the underground parking and the top two levels, don’t count as they are not defined as storeys. However, that was questioned by members of the CPA.

The CPA must decide on technical issues, such as whether waivers are required and should be granted. However, the main arguments against granting planning permission made by McClymont were the drastic change that the building would have on this part of Seven Mile Beach, the precedent it would set, and the wider implications for all residents since there is still no sign of an updated national development plan.

The objectors have said the proposed tower is “strikingly out of keeping with the surrounding area and would overshadow” all the neighbouring property. McClymount appeared before the CPA on Wednesday, with more than 30 of the objectors in attendance, some of whom had flown in especially. She said it should be obvious to the CPA that the “scale of the over-development is so egregious that it breaches even the generous tolerance” in the planning regulations.

She said the project would lead to a “radical change to the character of the area” and set a precedent for further redevelopment of low-rise condos into high-density development. She said the CPA should not “sleepwalk into permitting” such a change without wider consultation and strategic planning.

Under the law, the CPA, in partnership with the planning department, is responsible for reviewing the National Development Plan every five years. McClymont argued that the board has not conducted that exercise since the current plan was rolled out in 1997 and has therefore been in breach of its statutory obligations for more than two decades.

Because of this, the CPA is not in a position to grant planning permission for the kind of development proposed by this application, and it would be unlawful if it did, McClymount said. She pointed out that if this project were given the green light, it would be part of a process that would literally keep the local population away from the beach, compounding the existing loss of both access and views of Seven Mile Beach.

Jackson argued that the CPA had a duty to promote tourism and that this condo tower would be part of the room stock. It met all the planning regulations, but because it was taller, it had drawn nothing more than “nimby” objections, he said.

But McClymont pointed out that the CPA has a duty under the law to look out for the interests of all Caymanians, not just developers. She said the board was not a rubberstamp and was there to protect the quality of life of all Caymanians, and blocking out the beach was not adding to the quality of life for most people who live here.

She argued that the application, which breached height and density regulations, was to further the financial interests of the developer and just 21 overseas owners and not the interests of the broader community. “Do the owners at Aqua Bay need to get richer on the backs of the Caymanian people?” she asked, noting the significant change this project would make to this area of the beach for everyone.

The case was adjourned to allow for closed-door deliberations. So far, there has been no public indication as to what the CPA will decide.